Daisy Ridley’s latest project is an action movie from a ‘James Bond’ director

Ridley is also set to come back to the role of Rey in Star Wars

Daisy Ridley
It’s been almost a decade since Daisy Ridley almost shot out of a cannon as the star of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Since that sequel trilogy ended, Ridley has starred in projects of various sizes and has occasionally struggled to break out of the box that being in movies as large as those can put you in.

Now, Variety is reporting that Ridley is set to star in Dedication from director Martin Campbell. The two have previously worked together on Cleaner, and Campbell is also known for directing Goldeneye, Casino Royale, and The Green Lantern.

In Dedication, Ridley will star as Major Billie Jean Parker, a Marine Corps commander whose life falls apart after the mission that she is leading leads to civilian casualties. In order to clear her head, she decides to visit her father, only to find that the consequences of her mission have followed her. In order to survive, she’ll have to rely on her wits and skills to take down an enemy looking for vengeance.

Ridley and Campbell have also collaborated on Cleaner, a still unreleased action movie about a gala that is held hostage by radical activists.

On top of these projects, there have also been reports that Ridley is set to revive the character of Rey that she played in the sequel trilogy. The film is currently set to be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, but it doesn’t yet have a firm release date. What’s clear, though, is that Ridley is planning to keep busy whether Star Wars comes calling again or not.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
