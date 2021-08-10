The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

There’s nothing quite like breaking out all of your gear, throwing together a delicious meal, and feeding your family or friends. It’s more enjoyable for everyone if you’re armed with some of the best dinner recipes, or even the best dessert recipes for after the meal is done. But to prepare all of it, or any of it really, you’ll need a decent cookware set.

Best Buy has you covered — if you hurry anyway. They’re offering an awesome deal on a complete, 22-piece Cuisinart cookware set, dropping $130 off the normal price. That means you can grab the whole kit for $50 with free shipping or in-store pickup. All of the pots and pans in the kit have a non-stick design and are dishwasher-safe, so they’re easy to clean!

The Cuisinart 22-piece cookware set includes a 1.5-quart saucepan with cover, 3-quart sauté pan with cover, 5-quart stockpot with cover, 10-inch skillet, and a 15-inch baking sheet. For utensils, you get a 10-piece measuring cup and spoon set, 9-inch nylon tongs, a slotted turner, a slotted spoon, and a solid spoon. Everything is dishwasher-safe, so when you’re done stirring, cooking, scooping, or whatever, you can clean it with a quick and easy drop into your dishwasher.

All pots have a sleek black finish, with a premium non-stick interior to ensure no noodles or food grips the pans. An aluminum core construction means they’re durable and offer excellent heat distribution, as well. The best part is that everything includes a lifetime warranty through Cuisinart. Talk about customer support. There’s no beating the price, though!

Normally $180 for the entire 22-piece set, you can grab Cuisinart’s bundle for $50 with free shipping or in-store pickup if there’s a Best Buy near you. That’s an insane savings of $130, not including shipping. If you’re interested or need the set, act fast. The deal is only going to last for a few more hours before it’s gone! Poof! Shazam! Goodbye.

