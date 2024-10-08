Interstellar has been cemented as a sci-fi classic in the decade since its release

Few directors have more thoroughly captured the recognition of the public than Christopher Nolan, and with good reason. Now, Paramount Pictures has announced that Nolan’s sci-fi epic Interstellar is returning to theaters for its 10-year anniversary. The film will be returning to theaters for an IMAX Exclusive Limited Engagement on Dec. 6, 2024, with tickets going on sale on Nov. 7.

On top of that, a Collector’s Edition 4K Ultra HD of the film is set to arrive later that same week, on Dec. 10. This new edition was made with Nolan’s participation and approval, and includes both a Blu-Ray and 4K Ultra HD version of the film. It also includes reproductions of five costume patches, five theatrical poster reproductions, and more than two hours of new and original behind-the-scenes material, among other goodies.

Given all of that commemoration, now seems like the perfect time to revisit the film. Starring Matthew McConaughey, it tells the story of a pilot who is recruited to fly a space craft out into deep space to investigate other planets that might be potential homes for humanity now that Earth is dying. In addition to McConaughey, the movie also features Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway, Michael Caine, John Lithgow, Matt Damon, and a very young Timothee Chalamet in a small part.

Upon its release, the movie was an instant phenomenon, making more than $700 million worldwide. In the decade since esteem for the movie has also grown right alongside Nolan’s reputation as a director. Although the movie won’t be available all over the country, those screenings of it we get seem very likely to be quite full.