Boarding for Breast Cancer combines a good cause with a good time

Boarding for Breast Cancer’s Love Your Peaks campaign is back for a second winter, visiting various ski resorts around the U.S. to promote breast cancer awareness. Their messages center around a healthy, active lifestyle, a supportive community, and a need for more education on early detection as the best means of breast cancer prevention. This campaign is designed to raise money and awareness and get you out for a great day on the mountain.

Love Your Peaks is a hybrid campaign, and while there are in-resort opportunities to ride and raise money, those who live further afield can participate virtually. Simply register as an individual or a team, get your best fundraising heads together, and head out on the mountain wearing your pinkest getup possible and have a great day snowboarding. Don’t forget to tag @b4bc and #loveyourpeaks on social media for your chance to win weekly prizes.

Boarding for Breast Cancer is a movement passionate about promoting an active lifestyle as part of breast cancer prevention, with initiatives running throughout the year, including surfing, skateboarding, and snowboarding campaigns. The Love Your Peaks campaign will visit more than ten ski resorts this winter, where Boarding for Breast Cancer will host events, fancy dress contests, and tribute runs where you can snowboard in honor of someone who has fought against breast cancer.

The main event at each resort is the Pink Poker Run. Teams or individuals will visit multiple stations around the resort and receive a playing card at each, with the strongest poker hand at the end receiving a prize. There are also prizes available for individuals and teams who raise the most funds, the most spirited teams, and more, with companies like Yeti, Dragon, 686, and GoPro all backing the event. Registered riders who tag the campaign on social media also have a chance of winning a weekly prize bag from B4BC.

Ultimately, this isn’t about the prizes — though they do look good. The Love Your Peaks campaign is a great way of taking a sport you love and combining it with a cause close to so many people, and that continues to affect millions all over the U.S. Whether it’s greater education for early warning signs, promoting a healthy lifestyle to help with breast cancer prevention, or if you want to celebrate or pay tribute to someone you know affected by breast cancer, sign up now, fundraise, sort your costume, and get ready to hit the slopes at the following resorts.

Waterville Valley, NH – 2/11 – 2/12

Loon Mountain, NH – 2/18 – 2/19

Taos Ski Valley, NM – 3/4

Mount Hood Skibowl, OR – 3/11

Grand Targhee Resort, WY – 3/18

The Summit at Snoqualmie, CA – 3/18

Saddleback, ME – 3/18

Pallisades Tahoe Alpine, CA – 3/25

Big Sky, MT – 3/25

Sierra-at-Tahoe, CA – 4/8

Mammoth Mountain, CA – 5/8

Editors' Recommendations