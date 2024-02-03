 Skip to main content
Brunswick to Olhausen: The 12 best pool table brands in 2024

Pool is a lot of fun, but also requires a lot of practice. You could always visit your local bar or billiard and play there, or you could get your own pool table for your home. The best part is that it’s a classic game with no screens, no modern tech, but still offers an incredibly fun experience to all, and would be a great way to spend some family time. Even if you just want to kick back with some drinks, cigars, and have a little fun with your buds, it’s fantastic for that, too. A guide on How to Play Pool Like a Pro will only take you so far. At some point, you’ll need to pick up a pool cue and shoot some balls into pockets. So, this guide will explore some of the best pool table brands, from brand1 to brand2, to help you choose the perfect table for your home.

Brunswick

Brunswick's best pool tables to shop
Brunswick

Brunswick has been in the pool scene since 1845, which is one hell of a track record. It also makes some fantastic tables, many of them the industry’s top-sellers, including those used for championship games. We’re talking about real wood tables, premium slate, enhanced rail sights, and high-performance exceptional materials all around. From the seven-foot Allenton to the 9-foot Glenwood, there are a host of options to choose from, and really, you can’t go wrong with any of Brunswick’s tables. Brunswick also sells a variety of pool accessories, furniture, and other recreational products, like shuffleboard or foosball tables.

Tables to consider:

  • Brunswick Black Wolf Pro
  • Brunswick Glenwood 8-foot table
  • Brunswick Allenton 7 or 8-foot table

Connelly Billiards

Connelly Billiards San Carlos best pool tables
Connelly Billiards

With 70 years of experience, the Connelly Billiards team knows what goes into making a solid and reliable table. With Connelly, you’re getting high-end and premium materials combined with beautiful designs, like solid hardwood carved legs and frames. The sturdy but thick slate is perfect for honing your expert-level skills, or tapping a few balls beginner style. Nearly every table is customizable, too, from finishes, pocket styles, and felt colors to size.

Tables to consider:

  • Connelly San Carlos
  • Connelly Ventana
  • Connelly Westlake

Diamond Billiard Products

Diamond Billiards Paragon pro pool table
Diamond Billiards Products

Diamond Billiard focuses on providing tournament-ready tables that are up to professional standards. That doesn’t mean they don’t belong in your home, in fact, they’re some of the best tables to practice on if you hope to make it big in the world of pool. Even if you’re not going pro anytime soon, you’ll be surprised to see the huge selection they offer, including smart tables that utilize cutting edge innovations.

Tables to consider:

  • Diamond Smart Table
  • Diamond Paragon
  • Diamond Pro

Empire USA

Empire Colorado slate pool table
Empire USA

Originally founded in 1980, Empire USA, like many pool table providers, focused on providing pro and tournament-quality products to customers. The biggest difference is they have more accessible options, without sacrificing any quality. They regularly feature huge deals and discounts, too, so you can save quite a bit ordering an Empire table. All tables feature premium materials and wood, unique designs, high-quality slate, and more. Moreover, styles range from minimalistic and modern to classical. Empire also carries tables from Plank & Hide (also on our list) and Nixon.

Tables to consider:

  • Empire Agriturismo Slate
  • Empire Colorado Slate
  • Empire Manhattan Slate

Fat Cat Pool Tables

Fat Cat Reno Billiard and pool table
Fat Cat/GLD

A subsidiary of GLD Products, well known for making high-quality recreational and entertainment-based products — like dart boards and gaming tables — Fat Cat makes affordable, casual-friendly tables. What does that mean? You’re probably not going to be playing a tournament or pro game on its tables but that’s okay. They’re still made with high-quality materials, with solid wood rails, slate surfaces, and even diamond inlays. Even better, Fat Cat offers multi-use tables that can be used for other games, too, so it’s a great choice for any man cave or game room option.

Tables to consider:

  • Fat Cat Trueshot Folding Table
  • Fat Cat Reno
  • Fat Cat Tucson

Great American Recreation Equipment

Great American Recreation Monarch pool table
Great American Recreation

Having been around since the 1980’s, Great American Recreation Equipment knows how to deliver quality. While the brand primarily focuses on commercial game tables, you could absolutely procure one for your game room. Tables come in five sizes, four standard colors, and a host of designs. From more modern styles like the Black Diamond or Luminous tables, or classic Legacy Gold and Monarch styles, there’s something here for everyone.

Tables to consider:

  • Eagle (coin-operated)
  • Monarch (coin-operated)
  • Luminous (coin-operated)

Hathaway

Hathaway Pool Table Combo set cutaway
Hathaway

Unlike some of the other pool table makers on this list, Hathaway offers affordable, casual options. In fact, you can find Hathaway tables at local retailers like The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Wayfair, and even Amazon. Because they’re low-cost, they’re usually constructed out of engineered materials like composites, metal, and melamine. They even provide water-resistant and UV-resistant table designs, perfect for outdoor play areas, decks, or patios.

Tables to consider:

  • Hathaway Newport Pool Table Combo Set
  • Hathaway Augusta
  • Hathaway Excalibur

Imperial Pool Tables

Imperial Pool Tables the Nouveau best pool table
Imperial Pool Tables

If you want high-end tables, thick slate surfaces, and solid wood construction then Imperial Pool Tables has what you need. All table offerings are customizable, on some level, with choices like finish, felt color, and size. Retro, modern, traditional, and dining-friendly table options are available, too. Depending on the model you choose, you’ll get solid hardwood and premium materials with a 1-inch thick slate for most — thicker slate is less prone to changes over time and offers longer ball travel after a shot.

Tables to consider:

  • The Barnstable
  • The Nouveau
  • The Scottsdale

Olhausen

Olhausen Select Pool table with exclusive design
Olhausen

Olhausen has been producing tables since the early 1970’s, but its gorgeous offerings, premium materials, and range of customization make it one of the best manufacturers in the business. Olhausen tables aren’t cheap but they are of some of the highest quality tables you’ll find on the market, period. From modern to rustic and traditional there is a table style for you. Just be prepared to shell out some money. Licensed designs — like Harley Davidson or Jack Daniel’s — and tournament-ready tables are available, as well.

Tables to consider:

  • Olhausen Luxor
  • Olhausen Brentwood
  • Olhausen Chicago

Plank & Hide

Plank and Hide Crusader pool table
Plank & Hide

Owned by Empire USA, Plank & Hide makes premium and luxury recreational equipment for indoors and out. If you want Foosball, air hockey, pool, or game tables, it’s an excellent place to look. As for its pool tables, specifically, the premium designs, materials, and high playability factor — they’re a lot of fun to play on — make Plank & Hide tables truly desirable. If you want eye-candy, or rather a table that’s going to look as good as it is fun to play on, there are plenty of options for you. Vintage, classic, industrial, and competition-level tables are the primary choices.

Tables to consider:

  • Talbot Pool Table with drawer
  • Beaumont Pool Table
  • Crusader Pool Table

Playcraft

Playcraft Cooper Creek 8-foot slate best pool tables
Playcraft

Playcraft is a bit of an enigma in the pool table world. They offer affordable, family-friendly tables with unique design, but also have a few high-end billiards tables for pro-level use. Maybe that’s because the brand has been in business for over 70 years. Tables like the Copenhagen 8-foot slate or the Valencia 8-foot slate would look right at home in a man cave or game room. But outdoor tables and more expensive models are available, too. Plus, Playcraft offers accessories for its tables, like a dining table cover that quickly converts your pool table into a usable dining table for sharing food and good times with company.

Tables to consider:

  • Black Canyon 7-foot table with dining top
  • St Lawrence 8-foot slate
  • Wheaton 8-foot slate

Presidential Billiards

Presidential Billiards Carmel Convertible pool table and dining table
Presidential Billiards

Although Presidential is based in Houston, they’re partnered with Wilson International, a Zimbabwe firm. Why does that matter? For its designs it has a much wider selection of hardwoods than its competitors. Those exotic woods, like authentic African mahogany,  add to the gorgeous designs, giving the cabinets, frames, and legs a unique or custom feel. Plus, one-inch slate and gum rubber for the rails add a pro-grade experience. Balls travel further and have a delightfully springy interaction with the rails. Of course, Presidential Billiards tables are a bit pricier but they do offer wholesale, not that you’d want to buy in bulk for your home.

Tables to consider:

  • Carmel Convertible Billiard and Dining Table
  • Kruger Billiard Table
  • Vienne Billiard Table

