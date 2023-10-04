Adults love these Pixar movies, too

There’s animation, then there’s Pixar. The animation studio owned by Disney revolutionized computer-generated entertainment in the late 1990s, and it has never looked back since. While Disney is known for bringing magic to the movie screen, Pixar’s thematically rich stories and ultra-fleshed-out characters transcend the medium, making critics aware of the greatness that lies within CGI imagery. Pixar’s reputation relied more on creativity and abstract, yet relatable concepts in its early years, while it’s resided on the sequel content more in recent times. Whether you like one of the company’s franchises or its standalone films more, you’ve surely been touched by the ethereal and effervescent style of Pixar. Here are the 10 best Pixar movies, ranked.
10. Soul (2020)
9. Coco (2017)
8. Ratatouille (2007)
7. Up (2009)
6. Finding Nemo (2003)
5. Toy Story (1995)
4. Inside Out (2015)
Inside Out can be as shallow or as deep as you want it to be. For children, enjoying the bright colors and chaotic character designs will be good enough for many rewatches. For older viewers, gleening the brilliant commentary on growing up, parenting, and the emotions that come along with facing life’s biggest stresses will make them appreciate what it means to be human. Inside Out is a multilayered masterpiece.
3. The Incredibles (2004)
The Incredibles stands up not only against other Pixar movies, but other superhero spectacles, such as the best Batman films or the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Parrs may have powers that allow them to leverage their days however they choose to, but their typical middle-class American lifestyle resembles any other family trying to navigate school, dating, marital stressors, and more. One of the funniest and best Pixar movies ever, The Incredibles spoofs blockbusters while also embodying one on its own.
2. Toy Story 3 (2010)
1. WALL·E (2008)
