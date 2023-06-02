Does your favorite Jack Black comedy make the list of his best? Find out here

While it can hard to find an actor or performer that everyone likes nowadays, make no mistake about it, Jack Black is as close as you can get to a universally beloved celebrity. Black is a comedic rock star, someone who uses his skills as a jokester and a musician to captivate audiences with a genuine fervor that is signature to just Black. He fits as a supporting actor, a leading man, and a voice of cuddly pandas and spiky fictional video game antagonists. These are the 10 best Jack Black movies you can go back and enjoy over and over again for years to come.
Editors' Recommendations
- 10 LGBTQ+ shows you need to binge for Pride Month
- Ranking the 10 Best Samuel L. Jackson Movies
- The 11 Robert Redford movies every fan should watch
- Star Wars drinking game rules you can use for all the movies
- The best boxing documentaries to watch this year