Does your favorite Jack Black comedy make the list of his best? Find out here

Mattress thickness is something that you may be overlooked when shopping for a mattress, but it can play a vital role in overall sleep quality. The thickness of the mattress you want to buy is important because if you select a bed with the wrong mattress depth, it could have the same effects as buying a mattress that is too soft or too firm. The last thing you want is to be stuck with a mattress that could be slowly impacting your overall health in a negative way. So, you need to know what mattress thickness is best for you and your partner. We put together a mattress depth guide to help you determine what is the best mattress thickness for you.

People come in all shapes and sizes, and so do their beds. We've discussed mattresses that have the best pricing, mattresses that are good for certain types of sleepers, and the best cooling mattresses that wick away heat and moisture.