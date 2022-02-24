Best Disney Plus Deals for February 2022

Disney Plus is one of the best streaming services anywhere. With extensive content including all things Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic, and so much more, it’s ideal for all the family. If you’re looking for the best Disney Plus deals, read on while we guide you through what’s on offer today.

Today’s Best Disney Plus Deal

There is no discounted offer right now for Disney Plus. Instead, you have a couple of options. It’s possible to sign up for Disney Plus on its own for $8 a month or for $80 per year, saving you $16 on the usual price and getting you two months for free.

However, a much better value proposition is to sign up for The Disney Bundle. It’s the best deal in streaming at the moment thanks to it incorporating lots of beloved services in one easy to subscribe to package. Costing just $14 per month, you get all the benefits of Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+. Yup, three full-sized streaming services for just $14 per month. Pretty sweet, right? It works out at $6 less per month than if you signed up to all three services individually so it’s a terrific value. You also don’t have to worry about juggling multiple subscription payments at once as it’s all covered in one easy-to-set-up fee.

Hulu gives you access to plenty of great movies and shows. It’s a great idea to check out the best Hulu movies including the likes of World War Z, Deadpool 2, and The Hunger Games. Additionally, there are indie hits like Another Round, with cult classics such as The Warriors also available through the service. For TV shows, there’s also Modern Family, Bob’s Burgers, Fargo, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Rick & Morty.

Besides Disney Plus and Hulu, you also get ESPN+. It’s the best streaming service for sports fans. It offers thousands of live events and sports broadcasts. These include sports such as soccer, combat, and mixed martial arts, as well as baseball, tennis, hockey, golf, and even college sports. All the big names are here including NHL, NBA, UFC, and PGA Tour Golf. It also has great sports documentaries like the award-winning 30 for 30 library too.

No Disney Plus Deals? Still Sign Up

While there are no Disney Plus deals exactly and there isn’t a Disney Plus free trial, it’s still well worth your time and money signing up to Disney Plus. It’s easily one of the best and most varied streaming services out there right now.

Since its launch in November 2019, the service has gone from strength to strength and now has nearly 130 million subscribers around the world. It primarily offers films and TV shows produced by Disney but it also has dedicated content hubs for brands like Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and much more. Even better, a lot of it is also available in 4K with Dolby Atmos support for superior quality.

Of course, as you’d expect, much of the focus is on Disney content. Nearly every Disney movie ever made is on the service. That means you can start out by watching Snow White and the Seven Dwarves before moving up to Aladdin, The Lion King, and the latest releases too like Encanto. Similarly, there are a ton of Mickey Mouse cartoons and other Disney cartoons so there are plenty of ways for you to feel nostalgic or introduce your little ones to the House of Mouse.

Alongside that, Disney Plus is also the home of all things Marvel and Star Wars. The entire Marvel Cinematic Universe is available on the service including spin-off shows like Loki, WandaVision, and Hawkeye. When it comes to Star Wars content, all the movies are available with extra content like the Star Wars Christmas specials from years gone by, plenty of extra Ewok content, as well as exclusive shows like The Mandalorian.

Some content from Disney-owned Fox is also available through Disney Plus. This includes the vast majority of The Simpsons episodes along with fun shows like America’s Funniest Home Videos. Movies including 10 Things I Hate About You are available through the service too so it’s not like there are only animations to watch.

It’s also worth checking out our look at the best Disney Plus series to watch right now, along with the best movies on Disney Plus too.

Basically, Disney Plus offers something for every mood. You can sit down as a family and work your way through every Disney movie, before settling in for a great Marvel film in the early evening with the older kids. Once everyone is in bed, you can then catch up on a bunch of great National Geographic content or simply unwind with an old classic.

Disney Plus is fun and vibrant with so much to discover. It’s even got a fantastic Broadway filming of Hamilton on it along with documentaries about the musical sensation too. What more could you want? This is the streaming service that you’ll keep coming back to.

Editors' Recommendations