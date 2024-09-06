 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ will conclude following its fifth season

The show is the last Fox show to be produced by 20th Century Studios.

By
The cast of 9-1-1 Lone Star.
Fox

After a five-season run on Fox, fans of 9-1-1: Lone Star got the news that the show would be concluding its run following that fifth season (it also streams on Hulu). Reporting in Deadline suggests that the Fox has not given a firm reason for the cancellation, but provided the update just a few weeks before that fifth season was set to premiere on Sept. 23.

The final season will consist of just 12 episodes, and is expected to wrap up in early 2025. The news of the spin-off’s cancellation follows the news in 2023 that Fox had decided to cancel 9-1-1 after six seasons on the air.

Recommended Videos

As fans may know, 9-1-1 moved over to ABC after it was canceled on Fox, and the show has now been renewed for an eighth season on its new network. Deadline‘s reporting suggests that Lone Star is unlikely to meet a similar fate, and that its run on Fox will be the end of the road for the series.

“From the start, fans have followed the heroic and deeply moving stories of the men and women who make up Austin’s 126, so a huge thanks to one of the greatest creative teams in all of television — Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear — for creating one of the most action-packed dramas anywhere,” Fox Network President Michael Thorn said. “Now in our final season of the show, we’re set to give it the high-stakes send-off it deserves, complete with breathless rescues, insurmountable odds and relatable personal struggles, thanks to our incomparable, stellar cast led by Rob Lowe and Gina Torres.”

The decision to end the show with season 5 was not much of a surprise. Deadline has reported that much of the main cast believed the show would end with this season after several failed contract negotiations with cast members.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Stranger Things is bringing on some new cast members for its final season
The details on new additions to the Stranger Things cast
The cast of Stranger Things.

The final season of Stranger Things will be upon us before we know it. The cast and crew just offered fans a major update to celebrate the news that they are halfway through principal photography on the season. While the featurette included plenty of behind the scenes tidbits about one of the best shows on Netflix, as well as moments with the cast members we know and love, the studio also announced who would be joining the cast for this upcoming season.

Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly and Alex Breaux are all set to join the cast. Their precise roles have yet to be revealed, but Nell and Jake are both younger actors, whereas Alex is an adult actor. The show has steadily added new characters to its ensemble throughout its run, including Sadie Sink, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Maya Hawke.

Read more
1923 season 2: Everything we know so far
All about 1923 season 2
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in 1923.

As a franchise, Yellowstone goes far beyond a single show. That's partially because series co-creator Taylor Sheridan is a very prolific writer and also because Paramount sold off the streaming rights for Yellowstone to Peacock. The studio only came to regret that decision when it needed a hit for Paramount+. So far, Sheridan has delivered two Paramount+ exclusive Yellowstone prequels: 1883 and 1923. The former was always going to be a one-season series, but 1923 has a second season on the way.

The only bad news for fans of the franchise is that 2024 is primarily going to be about the final episodes of Yellowstone. But 1923 recently made its first major addition to the cast, and the Austin Business Journal is reporting that season 2 will be filmed at ATX Studios in Austin, Texas. Now, it's time to share everything we know so far about 1923 season 2.
Who is starring in 1923 season 2?

Read more
Will there be an Outer Range season 3?
Will this Amazon Prime Video show be back?
The cast of Outer Range.

What's the only show that mixes Yellowstone with a side of science fiction? It's Outer Range, one of the best shows on Amazon Prime Video. Much like Yellowstone did with Kevin Costner, Outer Range cast a movie star, Josh Brolin, to headline the series as a rancher. The parallels between the two shows are also apparent when Royal Abbott (Brolin) and his family try to keep their rivals, the Tillersons, from stealing their land out from under them. That's a common theme on Yellowstone as well.

Outer Range starts heading off into its own territory when Royal discovers a black void on his property that can bend time and space. If anyone goes through the hole, they could wind up in the past or the future. And as we've started to definitively learn in season 2, it's possible for someone to change the past after they've traveled through the void. The big question now is whether Amazon Prime Video is going to bring viewers back for Outer Range season 3.
Has Prime Video ordered Outer Range season 3?

Read more