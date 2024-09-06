The show is the last Fox show to be produced by 20th Century Studios.

After a five-season run on Fox, fans of 9-1-1: Lone Star got the news that the show would be concluding its run following that fifth season (it also streams on Hulu). Reporting in Deadline suggests that the Fox has not given a firm reason for the cancellation, but provided the update just a few weeks before that fifth season was set to premiere on Sept. 23.

The final season will consist of just 12 episodes, and is expected to wrap up in early 2025. The news of the spin-off’s cancellation follows the news in 2023 that Fox had decided to cancel 9-1-1 after six seasons on the air.

As fans may know, 9-1-1 moved over to ABC after it was canceled on Fox, and the show has now been renewed for an eighth season on its new network. Deadline‘s reporting suggests that Lone Star is unlikely to meet a similar fate, and that its run on Fox will be the end of the road for the series.

“From the start, fans have followed the heroic and deeply moving stories of the men and women who make up Austin’s 126, so a huge thanks to one of the greatest creative teams in all of television — Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear — for creating one of the most action-packed dramas anywhere,” Fox Network President Michael Thorn said. “Now in our final season of the show, we’re set to give it the high-stakes send-off it deserves, complete with breathless rescues, insurmountable odds and relatable personal struggles, thanks to our incomparable, stellar cast led by Rob Lowe and Gina Torres.”

The decision to end the show with season 5 was not much of a surprise. Deadline has reported that much of the main cast believed the show would end with this season after several failed contract negotiations with cast members.