'28 Years Later' reunites Cillian Murphy and Danny Boyle

While it hasn’t been quite 28 years, 28 Years Later is coming soon. The sequel, which follows up on 28 Days Later (a horror classic) and 28 Weeks Later and sees director Danny Boyle reuniting with Days star Cillian Murphy, has concluded its principle photography. Alex Garland, who wrote the script for that original film, has also returned to write the screenplay here. This time, though, the film boasts a much bigger budget than the previous two installments ($60 million for Years vs. $8 million for Days and $15 million for Weeks).

The film is slated for release in June of 2025, which is 23 years after the first installment hit theaters. Although Murphy is returning as the central character, Years also includes new actors like Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O’Connell, and Ralph Fiennes. At this point, little is known about the plot, but the combination of talent behind and in front of the camera suggests that this is a movie worth anticipating.

When it was released, 28 Days Later became something of a sleeper hit, and its reputation has only grown in the decades since. The movie is set throughout the United Kingdom roughly a month after a zombie apocalypse wiped out most of humanity. Murphy starred as Jim, a man who wakes up from a coma to discover that London is almost entirely deserted, and then goes on an odyssey in an attempt to survive.

In the decades since the movie’s release, Boyle, Murphy and Garland have all gone on to various levels of success. Boyle and Murphy have both won Oscars, and Garland has launched a directing career of his own. Now, they’re back together.