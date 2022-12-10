 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

VW exec hints that Golf brand could be future of Volkswagen electric cars

The VW Golf could make a comeback with an ID Golf

Joel Patel
By

Volkswagen discontinued the all-electric e-Golf in the U.S. in 2020 and, at the time, confirmed that the automaker had no plans to introduce an electric version of the Mk 8 Golf. With the German brand investing money into its ID lineup of EVs, like the ID.3, which we don’t get in America, and the ID.4, which is a compact SUV that we do get, it didn’t see a need to offer the e-Golf. Maybe it was the naming structure. All of VW’s modern electric vehicles are neatly tucked under the ID family, while the e-Golf stood alone on its own. Whatever the reason, VW pulled the plug on the e-Golf. But now, the brand’s tune has changed on the model, as we could see it be revived in the future.

Speaking with Autocar, Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schafer confirmed that the automaker wasn’t quite done with the Golf name. The CEO stated that the Golf name will be used for an all-electric vehicle based on the hatchback’s ninth-gen model. Schafer stated that the Golf is likely to live on underneath the automaker’s ID line of all-electric vehicles once the current, eight-gen Golf heads off to retirement, which is likely to happen around 2027. When Volkswagen introduced the ID.3 for Europe, we thought it was a permanent replacement for the e-Golf, but it doesn’t sound like that’s the case.

1 of 8
2017 Volkswagen e-Golf driving down the road in front of blue skies.
Volkswagen
Rear end angle of 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf driving down the road in front of tall buildings.
Volkswagen
2017 Volkswagen e-Golf front end passenger's side angle parked in front of a city with tall buildings.
Volkswagen
Rear end angle of 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf parked in front of a city with tall buildings.
Volkswagen
Side profile of 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf parked in front of tall city buildings.
Volkswagen
Front end angle of 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf driving down the road in front of buildings.
Volkswagen
Man plugging a charging cable into a 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf in a garage.
Volkswagen
Rear end close up of 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf parked in front of a river with tall buildings in the back.
Volkswagen

“It would be crazy to let [Golf and GTI] die and slip away,” Schafer told Autocar. “We will stick with the ID logic but iconic models will carry a name.” The CEO didn’t provide any information on names, but he did say that an “ID.Golf” is possible. That also makes the most sense if Volkswagen wants its electric cars to fit neatly into a single naming structure. Plus, the ID.Golf would fit neatly into the automaker’s lineup if it chooses to use the ID name, as Autocar believes an electric Golf would be positioned between the upcoming ID.2 and the current ID.3 because of its size.

As for the GTI, Volkswagen could use the name to replace the GTX moniker that it’s currently using for sporty versions of its all-electric ID cars in Europe. The brand sells GTX versions of the ID.4 and ID.5, while the 2023 ID.3 GTX is on the horizon. The GTI name is one that’s been closely tied to the Golf, though VW has used it on sporty versions for a few of its other models. When people think of the GTI, they know it’s a sporty vehicle. But with all things involving names (as anyone that’s had to name a puppy or a child can attest to) it’s hard to get something that’s both catchy and sticks.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Video: Watch a Ferrari being hand-made, start to finish
2020 Ferrari Roma from overhead parked on a gravel road in front of round bushes.
Dreaming about electric vehicles? These hidden costs may change your mind
best states to own an electric vehicle charging modern car on the street which are
These are the definitive top 5 luxury cars in the world right now
2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class on the side of a street in a busy city with blue skies in the back.
Chevy just beat Tesla to the EV promised land with a $30k SUV
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT from the driver's side angle driving down the street in front of a yellow building.
2022 Ford Maverick Lariat: The People’s Truck
2022 Ford Maverick front end from passenger's side in a gravel parking lot
BMW Clarifies Its Rules Around Subscription-Based Heated Seats (and It’s Not Quite What You Think)
The 250,000th BMW i3 together with the BMW i3s of the HomeRun Edition from the BMW Group Plant Leipzig in June.
Markups.org Is Exposing How Greedy Car Dealerships Really Are – Here’s How (and Why)
Markups.org logo and feature image - a laptop showing the Markup.org site
We Drove a 900-HP Mustang Shelby GT500-H, and So Can You (But Should You?)
2022 Shelby GT500-H from the front driver's side in a studio under a large central light with a gray gradient background.
How Rivian’s $1.7 billion Q2 loss will affect consumers and the EV market
A prototype Rivian in 2018.
The new Polaris RZR UTVs offer a desert driving experience like no other
Polaris RZR Pro R and Turbo R in the Mojave desert in front of a mountain on a dirt path.
BMW’s cool new app lets you drive roads shaped like the famous Hofmeister kink
The Hoffmeister Kink on an early 1960s BMW 3200 CS.
Scientists have finally figured out how to charge an EV in less than 10 minutes
Workers assemble the charging station in Cottage Grove, Oregon.
GM’s Dream Garage concept is an EV-inspired man cave for the future
Chevy Bolt Garage EVolution, stocked with snacks.