Is the Lexus Monogram GX the ultimate tailgate vehicle?

Don’t rush to your Lexus dealership looking for the foodie-focused SUV pictured above, at least not yet. Lexus and luxury appliance brand Monogram collaborated in this special project concept vehicle to demonstrate how off-road capability and gustatory delight needn’t be an either/or choice. The resultant 2024 Lexus Monogram GX, fitted out with Monogram appliances and bespoke styling, may inspire a wave of tailgate up-leveling while showcasing both brands.

Why the Lexus Monogram GX matters



Tailgating is not limited by seasons, but the appeal of poorly cooked burgers and warm libations fades fast. While some intrepid gastronomes may equip their trucks and SUVs with custom-fitted appliances, it’s more likely that enterprising kitchen appliance manufacturers will rise to the opportunity, perhaps with suites of appliances chosen to reflect the buyer’s preferences for food and libation.

Special features of the Monogram GX

Previous Next 1 of 3 Exterior wine and bourbon storage with pressure-fitted cutouts Lexus / Lexus Cold console compartment in the second row chills ingredients Lexus / Lexus Monogram Forge Heated ice Press Lexus / Lexus

Monogram and Lexus developed the Monogram GX to show at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Colorado, June 14-16. The styling features two-toned camel leather, brass and titanium accents, and Dexton slate stone.

The signature appliance is Monogram’s 30-inch Smart Flush Hearth Oven, engineered to cook pizza, bread, and fish like a fired brick oven. A Monogram Forge heated ice press creates a chilling sphere to hold bourbon or wine at the proper temperatures.

Exterior side storage areas keep glasses and bar equipment convenient and clean for immediate access. The rear section of the rolling cookery also contains a cold drawer, a plating station, and a trash bin.

