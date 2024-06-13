 Skip to main content
2024 Lexus Monogram GX: Ready to entertain with a pizza oven and bar

Is the Lexus Monogram GX the ultimate tailgate vehicle?

By
2024 Lexus Monogram GX concept vehicle rear view with doors open revealing pizza oven and bar.
Lexus Monogram GX with 30-inch flush hearth oven, cold drawer, and plating station Lexus / Lexus

Don’t rush to your Lexus dealership looking for the foodie-focused SUV pictured above, at least not yet. Lexus and luxury appliance brand Monogram collaborated in this special project concept vehicle to demonstrate how off-road capability and gustatory delight needn’t be an either/or choice. The resultant 2024 Lexus Monogram GX, fitted out with Monogram appliances and bespoke styling, may inspire a wave of tailgate up-leveling while showcasing both brands.

Why the Lexus Monogram GX matters

2024 Lexus Monogram GX concept vehicle left front three-quarter view parked in a garage.
Tailgating is not limited by seasons, but the appeal of poorly cooked burgers and warm libations fades fast. While some intrepid gastronomes may equip their trucks and SUVs with custom-fitted appliances, it’s more likely that enterprising kitchen appliance manufacturers will rise to the opportunity, perhaps with suites of appliances chosen to reflect the buyer’s preferences for food and libation.

Special features of the Monogram GX

2024 Lexus Monogram GX concept vehicle exterior side panel storage.
Exterior wine and bourbon storage with pressure-fitted cutouts Lexus / Lexus
2024 Lexus Monogram GX concept vehicle second row cold console compartment.
Cold console compartment in the second row chills ingredients Lexus / Lexus
2024 Lexus Monogram GX concept vehicle second row ice press.
Monogram Forge Heated ice Press Lexus / Lexus

Monogram and Lexus developed the Monogram GX to show at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Colorado, June 14-16. The styling features two-toned camel leather, brass and titanium accents, and Dexton slate stone.

The signature appliance is Monogram’s 30-inch Smart Flush Hearth Oven, engineered to cook pizza, bread, and fish like a fired brick oven. A Monogram Forge heated ice press creates a chilling sphere to hold bourbon or wine at the proper temperatures.

Exterior side storage areas keep glasses and bar equipment convenient and clean for immediate access. The rear section of the rolling cookery also contains a cold drawer, a plating station, and a trash bin.

2024 Lexus Monogram GX concept vehicle rear exterior.
Lexus / Lexus

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
