Glimpse the Future of Camper Vans in the Stunning Hymer VisionVenture

Before the age of tiny homes and the modern vanlife movement, campers and RVs were among the staidest and — let’s be honest — most boring vehicles on the road. German-based Hymer recognizes that today’s road-trippers demand more. The company recently unveiled a stunning new concept that heralds a near-future of swanky, apartment-like camper vans designed to go just about anywhere.

It’s easy to confuse the interior shots of Hymer’s VisionVenture Camper Concept for a professionally designed tiny home. The fabric-wrapped walls, plush Scandinavian-inspired seating, well-placed LED lighting, and soft, upscale color palette feel perfectly plucked from an HGTV house-flipping renovation. The use of all-natural materials like custom slate, leather, and bamboo add to the luxurious feel.

Every aspect of the VisionVenture has been cleverly designed to maximize space. Generously sized furniture, panoramic windows, and even an interior staircase add to the illusion that this can’t possibly be a camper van. Yet, twin captain’s chairs at the front indicate that this is indeed a literal mobile home. The pneumatic pop-top hides a full-sized bed surrounded by a honeycomb enclosure designed to keep the sleep space cool in the summer and warm in the winter. In the bathroom, the sink and sidewall fold up to provide a generous shower space. For entertaining, the rear deck opens wide to reveal a sun terrace with a pull-out electric barbecue station.

Hymer’s future-forward approach continues through every step of the construction process. The vehicle relies on a rugged, field-tested Mercedes-Benz chassis purpose-built for four-wheeling on- and off-road. The company worked closely with BASF to incorporate state-of-the-art tech like Chromacool paint that reduces the vehicle’s surface temperature by up to 68 degrees Fahrenheit while keeping the interior as much as 40 degrees Fahrenheit cooler. The wheel arch fairings and other select body parts also rely on 3D-printed manufacturing. This guarantees a more durable construction while ensuring parts are cheaper and easier to replace if necessary.

The VisionVenture debuted at this year’s Dusseldorf Caravan Salon as a glimpse into Hymer’s vision of camper vans for 2025. Sadly, the company has no concrete plans to put the concept into production — yet.

For an ultra-swanky apartment on wheels available to buy right now, check out the aptly named Living Vehicle.

