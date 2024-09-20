The travels, liberties, and happiness of a top Indy-car driver

While barreling down the track at hundreds of miles per hour, it’s often tough to fathom what goes through an Indy car driver’s mind. What does their average day look like outside of a race? What kinds of things do they do to train and prepare? Heck, what does a prominent Indy car driver like to do for fun off the track? These are some burning questions, and if you’ve ever pondered them, you’re in for a treat. Today, here to share his routine and answer some of those questions is two-time Indy car champion Alex Palou.

He’s sitting down with The Manual’s Dan Gaul, and we’re here for it. Buckle up and let’s go.

From Karting to the Indy 500: Alex Palou’s Journey to the Top of IndyCar Racing

How to prepare for a big race Indy-driver style

Getting right into it, one of the first things Gaul asks Palou is how he prepares and trains for each race and some of the nuances of that process.

“We always prepare physically, and we always have the same routine. I work every single morning with my trainer back in Indianapolis. Depending on the schedule of the races, we have meetings at the shop with the team, the engineers, the mechanics,” he says.

As for his upcoming races, Palou is all trained up and ready to hit the asphalt.

We combine a little bit of CrossFit with normal weights, a lot of neck training for driving purposes.

“We’re ready. We’re pumped. It’s a track that we love, it’s a place that I actually love, and hopefully, it can be a good weekend for us.”

Another interesting question Gaul poses is what Palou’s workouts look like in-season versus off-season.

“We switch a lot. I do a little bit of CrossFit. It’s not hardcore CrossFit where you go crazy with weights,” he explains. “I cannot really go up with weight a lot, just because otherwise I’d gain a ton of weight. It’s not useful for the car. So, we combine a little bit of CrossFit with normal weights, a lot of neck training for driving purposes, and then a little bit of cardio. I don’t really enjoy [the cardio] but we do a little bit.”

When asked what kind of cardio, Palou was clear.

“Running. A lot of running.”

But also, he makes it clear that while he does enjoy some running, he’s not a fan of the intense or rigorous workouts they do to prepare before races.

On travel, diet, and everyday experiences

Seeing as the interview takes place virtually right after Palou has traveled to his next racing destination, Gaul asks what that’s like. How long does it take to travel between races?

As long as we keep our weight constant during the season and as long as we feel good, energy-levels-wise, it’s easy.

“It depends. These Poland and West Coast races are the toughest basically because of the change. And how many hours it takes us to travel. Like door to door, I had to wake up this morning around 5 AM in India, which is like 2 AM here in Poland. I just got here at 2 PM. So, it’s a long travel day while normally we’re able to do like 80% of the season just driving four or five hours max. [That’s] just a little bit easier on [the] travel schedule,” he says.

But, of course, as Gaul later points out “Diet for any athlete is such a critical part of their routine.” He encourages Palou to explore his regular diet between races and how much it affects his experiences.

“I try [to] just eat as [well] as possible,” he says. “Normally, I like good food anyway. I had a salad today because I enjoy it and it makes me feel better. I wouldn’t say I’m very strict on what I eat and what I don’t eat. If I need to eat a pizza, I’ll eat a pizza and work out a little bit more the next day. As long as we keep our weight constant during the season and as long as we feel good, energy-levels-wise, it’s easy.”

Salads and healthy food, can’t argue with that. But perhaps more relevant, what’s an Indy-car driver’s favorite food?

“My go-to food is sushi,” he says. “That’s the one thing I could eat every day. But apart from sushi, I really like cooking at home. Not myself, but my wife’s food.”

Naturally, the two begin to wax poetic about delicious homecooked meals. When they’re good, you just can’t beat them. Homecooked meals are the best, indeed. Good choice, boys.

The indelible mark of the Indy-car profession

Speaking more about the experience of being a top driver and traveling, Gaul would like to know: “What do you find to be the hardest part of being a driver? Is it the traveling and being away from family or other things?”

“Yeah, I would say that’s actually the only part that is hard,” Palou admits. “All the rest is amazing. I get to do what I [love], which is drive fast cars and with that comes traveling around. The only issue is being away from home, being away from my parents, and all my family. It’s the price you have to pay.”

Imagine spending weeks at a time away from your family traveling, especially since Palou has an eight-month-old daughter at home. He elaborates, “I would say that’s the only bad part. All the rest is easy, and it’s fun.” I personally don’t envy the man, as I can’t imagine being away from my own family that often or for that long.

It’s no surprise then that Palou says his favorite thing to do back home in Indianapolis is to “walk around with my baby and my wife.” He explains his favorite place to be is “around his girls and with his family” at home. Classic family values. You love to see it.

Switching gears, Gaul asks if there are any drivers on the track Palou admires. Great athletes are usually inspired or spirited by watching others who are just as talented.

Palou shares that he looked up to Michael Schumacher during the Ferrari era when he was younger. “But now no,” there aren’t any current drivers that inspire him in the same way.

Don’t take that to mean he doesn’t admire or respect his fellow Indy-car racers. “I really enjoy talent, obviously, and the skill some of the others have. I mean, watching Verstappen and what he’s able to do with really good cars, and bad cars, and whatever he drives. It’s very cool. But let’s say that nowadays I don’t look up to one single driver,” he says.

Although Palou remains humble, Gaul enthusiastically points out that he’s a top driver now and one many others should be looking up to. He makes some good points.

It’s definitely been interesting to peer behind the scenes or behind the dashboard, if you will. As always, I highly recommend watching the full interview because we couldn’t possibly cover every second and every quote here.