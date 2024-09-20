 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

An interview with Indy-car driver Alex Palou: What’s it like to be a top driver on the track?

The travels, liberties, and happiness of a top Indy-car driver

By and
Alex-Palou
James Black / Penske Entertainment

While barreling down the track at hundreds of miles per hour, it’s often tough to fathom what goes through an Indy car driver’s mind. What does their average day look like outside of a race? What kinds of things do they do to train and prepare? Heck, what does a prominent Indy car driver like to do for fun off the track? These are some burning questions, and if you’ve ever pondered them, you’re in for a treat. Today, here to share his routine and answer some of those questions is two-time Indy car champion Alex Palou.

He’s sitting down with The Manual’s Dan Gaul, and we’re here for it. Buckle up and let’s go.

From Karting to the Indy 500: Alex Palou’s Journey to the Top of IndyCar Racing

How to prepare for a big race Indy-driver style

Getting right into it, one of the first things Gaul asks Palou is how he prepares and trains for each race and some of the nuances of that process.

“We always prepare physically, and we always have the same routine. I work every single morning with my trainer back in Indianapolis. Depending on the schedule of the races, we have meetings at the shop with the team, the engineers, the mechanics,” he says.

As for his upcoming races, Palou is all trained up and ready to hit the asphalt.

We combine a little bit of CrossFit with normal weights, a lot of neck training for driving purposes.

“We’re ready. We’re pumped. It’s a track that we love, it’s a place that I actually love, and hopefully, it can be a good weekend for us.”

Another interesting question Gaul poses is what Palou’s workouts look like in-season versus off-season.

“We switch a lot. I do a little bit of CrossFit. It’s not hardcore CrossFit where you go crazy with weights,” he explains. “I cannot really go up with weight a lot, just because otherwise I’d gain a ton of weight. It’s not useful for the car. So, we combine a little bit of CrossFit with normal weights, a lot of neck training for driving purposes, and then a little bit of cardio. I don’t really enjoy [the cardio] but we do a little bit.”

Alex Palou - Big Machine Music City Grand Prix - By_ Chris Owens_Ref Image
Chris Owens / Penske Entertainment

When asked what kind of cardio, Palou was clear.

“Running. A lot of running.”

But also, he makes it clear that while he does enjoy some running, he’s not a fan of the intense or rigorous workouts they do to prepare before races.

On travel, diet, and everyday experiences

Seeing as the interview takes place virtually right after Palou has traveled to his next racing destination, Gaul asks what that’s like. How long does it take to travel between races?

As long as we keep our weight constant during the season and as long as we feel good, energy-levels-wise, it’s easy.

“It depends. These Poland and West Coast races are the toughest basically because of the change. And how many hours it takes us to travel. Like door to door, I had to wake up this morning around 5 AM in India, which is like 2 AM here in Poland. I just got here at 2 PM. So, it’s a long travel day while normally we’re able to do like 80% of the season just driving four or five hours max. [That’s] just a little bit easier on [the] travel schedule,” he says.

But, of course, as Gaul later points out “Diet for any athlete is such a critical part of their routine.” He encourages Palou to explore his regular diet between races and how much it affects his experiences.

“I try [to] just eat as [well] as possible,” he says. “Normally, I like good food anyway. I had a salad today because I enjoy it and it makes me feel better. I wouldn’t say I’m very strict on what I eat and what I don’t eat. If I need to eat a pizza, I’ll eat a pizza and work out a little bit more the next day. As long as we keep our weight constant during the season and as long as we feel good, energy-levels-wise, it’s easy.”

Alex Palou
Joe Skibinski / Penske Entertainment

Salads and healthy food, can’t argue with that. But perhaps more relevant, what’s an Indy-car driver’s favorite food?

“My go-to food is sushi,” he says. “That’s the one thing I could eat every day. But apart from sushi, I really like cooking at home. Not myself, but my wife’s food.”

Naturally, the two begin to wax poetic about delicious homecooked meals. When they’re good, you just can’t beat them. Homecooked meals are the best, indeed. Good choice, boys.

The indelible mark of the Indy-car profession

Speaking more about the experience of being a top driver and traveling, Gaul would like to know: “What do you find to be the hardest part of being a driver? Is it the traveling and being away from family or other things?”

“Yeah, I would say that’s actually the only part that is hard,” Palou admits. “All the rest is amazing. I get to do what I [love], which is drive fast cars and with that comes traveling around. The only issue is being away from home, being away from my parents, and all my family. It’s the price you have to pay.”

Imagine spending weeks at a time away from your family traveling, especially since Palou has an eight-month-old daughter at home. He elaborates, “I would say that’s the only bad part. All the rest is easy, and it’s fun.” I personally don’t envy the man, as I can’t imagine being away from my own family that often or for that long.

Alex Palou - Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
Joe Skibinski / Penske Entertainment

It’s no surprise then that Palou says his favorite thing to do back home in Indianapolis is to “walk around with my baby and my wife.” He explains his favorite place to be is “around his girls and with his family” at home. Classic family values. You love to see it.

Switching gears, Gaul asks if there are any drivers on the track Palou admires. Great athletes are usually inspired or spirited by watching others who are just as talented.

Palou shares that he looked up to Michael Schumacher during the Ferrari era when he was younger. “But now no,” there aren’t any current drivers that inspire him in the same way.

Don’t take that to mean he doesn’t admire or respect his fellow Indy-car racers. “I really enjoy talent, obviously, and the skill some of the others have. I mean, watching Verstappen and what he’s able to do with really good cars, and bad cars, and whatever he drives. It’s very cool. But let’s say that nowadays I don’t look up to one single driver,” he says.

Although Palou remains humble, Gaul enthusiastically points out that he’s a top driver now and one many others should be looking up to. He makes some good points.

It’s definitely been interesting to peer behind the scenes or behind the dashboard, if you will. As always, I highly recommend watching the full interview because we couldn’t possibly cover every second and every quote here.

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Staff Writer
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics, technology, and many lifestyle topics for nearly two decades. When he's…
I drove the Maserati MC20 Cielo and it was a head turner
The Maserati MC20 Cielo is a quick, surprisingly comfortable, head turner
Maserati MC20 Cielo

The Maserati MC20 Cielo sits at the top of the Trident’s current lineup. The Italian manufacturer has it labeled as a “Super Sports Car,” which invokes certain imagery and avoids directly dropping the vehicle into an established high-performance category. However, looking at the specs, calling it a supercar is more than fair.

Those specs are as follows: 621 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 3.0 liter Nettuno V6 engine, an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission with overdrive, mid-engine configuration, and a 3252-pound curb weight. The “Cielo” designation marks this model as a convertible, though aside from the retractable glass roof the specs are essentially the same as you’d find in a non-convertible MC20.

Read more
F1 driver Fernando Alonso takes delivery of F1-based Aston Martin Valkyrie
Fernando Alonso drives home the same brand he drives in F1 races
F1 driver Fernando Alonso's personal Aston Martin Valkyrie, front view with Alonzo squatted next to the car.

Aston Martin F1 driver Fernando Alonso sure likes his team's road cars, just look at his personal vehicles. Earlier this Alonso commissioned a custom track-focused street-legal Aston Martin super sports car that inspired Aston Martin's Q Division to launch Valiant, a 38-vehicle special edition. This month, Alonso followed up when he took delivery of his personal Valkyrie, Aston Martin's hypercar for the road based on the Aston Martin Aramo AMR24 F1 race car.
Why Alonso's Valkyrie is such a big deal

Alonso's Valkyrie not only underscores his commitment to Aston Martin as a team driver but also represents his involvement in the evolution of the current F1 racing car and the Valkyrie.

Read more
F1 Las Vegas 2024: Snakehips, Big Boi and Vandelux headline Heineken Silver Stage
British electronic music, an American rapper, and vocal globalist take the F1 Silver Stage
Las Vegas Grand Prix_ Heineken Silver Stage 2023.

Formula announced the headliner entertainers for the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, which will be held from November 21 to 23. World-class performances during this year's Formula1 Grand Prix include British electronic music duo Snakehips, American record producer, rapper, actor Big Boi, and global multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Vandelux. The musical talent will perform on the Heineken Silver Sstage in the East Harmon Zone by Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.
Why F1 features entertainers during motorsports events

The Superbowl half-time show and Formula 1 racing are two of many major sporting events that incorporate top international musical performers to add to the excitement and spectacle. Las Vegas, in particular, bills itself as the world's entertainment capital.

Read more