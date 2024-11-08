 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Qantas introduces the “Palau Paradise Express”

Qantas adds route to Palau

By
Rock Islands, Palau
Rock Islands, Palau Wikimedia Commons

Today, Qantas opened booking for its new route, the “Palau Paradise Express,” with introductory fares available through early next week. Set to take off December 7, the flight travels from Brisbane to the Pacific Island Nation of Palau, comprised of more than 300 islands. There, travelers can find pristine waters and the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Rock Islands. 

The “Palau Paradise Express” continues Qantas’ route expansion

The flight to Palau is Qantas’ fifth international route to debut from the Sunshine State in the past year, joining trips from Brisbane to Manila and Vanuatu. The service is included in a contract awarded by the federal government, which helps nurture healthy tourism, trade, and people-to-people links between Australia and Palau. The flight will operate weekly aboard a Boeing 737. Flight time is approximately six hours. 

Recommended Videos

Qantas CEO International Cam Wallace commented: “When we first announced the ‘Palau Paradise Express’ in October, we saw an immediate surge in website traffic for searches to the destination, which shows the huge interest from travellers for new, more undiscovered destinations. We know Australians are always looking for unique holiday spots and we’re so excited to offer Qantas customers the chance to explore Palau with our new flights.”

Related

Director of Palau Visitors Authority Kadoi Ruluked said: “We are excited to welcome Qantas’ new direct service between Brisbane and Palau, further enhancing the strong relationship between our two nations. This connection will make it even easier for Australians to explore Palau’s pristine waters, world-famous dive sites, lush tropical jungles, war history and authentic cultures. The ‘Palau Paradise Express’ will not only boost tourism but also strengthen trade, cultural exchanges and economic ties between Palau and Australia.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Singapore Airlines revamps cabins for its long-haul flights
Singapore Airlines renovates cabins on its long range airplanes
Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR

On Monday, Singapore Airlines announced cabin renovations for its long-haul Airbus A350-900 aircraft. The $835.5 million interior refresh covers 41 long-range and ultra-long-range airplanes, raising the bar for the airline’s highly-rated in-flight experience. 
Details of Singapore Airlines’ A350 cabin refresh
Singapore Airlines business class refresh Singapore Airlines

The airline’s seven A350-900ULRs lead the way with a brand-new first-class cabin. The carrier says it’s "designed with increasingly discerning travelers in mind." Only renderings are available now, but the cabin will surely create a premium experience. Singapore Airlines uses the A350-900ULR on its longest routes, including those from Singapore to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). 

Read more
Passengers can soon fly American Airlines using the TSA’s touchless ID program
American Airlines AAdvantage members will be able to use Touchless ID at select airpots
American Airlines tail livery

Flying to destinations new and old brings a sense of excitement and anticipation. But going through airport security can throw a wrench in the process. Long lines, showing IDs, taking off shoes — all create a hassle before taking to the skies.

But the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) new PreCheck Touchless ID program lets passengers avoid that, with facial recognition replacing a driver’s license and boarding pass. Soon, American Airlines AAdvantage members can use program, for a smoother, easier trip.
How TSA PreCheck Touchless ID works

Read more
Air France adds nonstop route between Orlando and Paris
Air France will fly nonstop between Orlando and Paris
Dawn in Paris, France

After a decade-plus hiatus, Air France is bringing back a direct flight between Orlando and Paris. Beginning May 21, 2025, the route connects Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Charles de Gaulle International Airport (CDG). The addition marks the airline’s 18th U.S. destination.
Additional details of Air France’s new route
Orlando, Florida Mick Haupt via Unsplash

The MCO to CDG route will occur four times weekly, embarking on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Passengers get to fly on a modern Airbus A350-900, with a cabin configuration of 34 Business seats, 24 Premium, and 266 Economy. Flight AF096 departs Paris at 5:05 p.m. (local time), arriving in Orlando at 8:45 p.m. EST. Flight AF097 takes off from Orlando at 11:00 p.m. EST, and touches down in Paris at 1:30 p.m. (local time). 

Read more