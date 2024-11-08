Qantas adds route to Palau

Today, Qantas opened booking for its new route, the “Palau Paradise Express,” with introductory fares available through early next week. Set to take off December 7, the flight travels from Brisbane to the Pacific Island Nation of Palau, comprised of more than 300 islands. There, travelers can find pristine waters and the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Rock Islands.

The “Palau Paradise Express” continues Qantas’ route expansion

The flight to Palau is Qantas’ fifth international route to debut from the Sunshine State in the past year, joining trips from Brisbane to Manila and Vanuatu. The service is included in a contract awarded by the federal government, which helps nurture healthy tourism, trade, and people-to-people links between Australia and Palau. The flight will operate weekly aboard a Boeing 737. Flight time is approximately six hours.

Recommended Videos

Qantas CEO International Cam Wallace commented: “When we first announced the ‘Palau Paradise Express’ in October, we saw an immediate surge in website traffic for searches to the destination, which shows the huge interest from travellers for new, more undiscovered destinations. We know Australians are always looking for unique holiday spots and we’re so excited to offer Qantas customers the chance to explore Palau with our new flights.”

Director of Palau Visitors Authority Kadoi Ruluked said: “We are excited to welcome Qantas’ new direct service between Brisbane and Palau, further enhancing the strong relationship between our two nations. This connection will make it even easier for Australians to explore Palau’s pristine waters, world-famous dive sites, lush tropical jungles, war history and authentic cultures. The ‘Palau Paradise Express’ will not only boost tourism but also strengthen trade, cultural exchanges and economic ties between Palau and Australia.”