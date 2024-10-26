 Skip to main content
From Machu Picchu to Lima: The ideal times to visit Peru’s top destinations

Finding the perfect season for every destination

By
Peru landscape
mailanmaik / Pixabay

Peru is a traveler’s paradise, blending breathtaking natural wonders with interesting cultural history. This country has it all, whether you’re hiking through the ruins of Machu Picchu or exploring the depths of the Amazon rainforest. But to make the most of your adventure, you’ll want to plan your trip around the best time to visit Peru. From weather patterns to local festivals, timing can make a big difference in what you experience. Let’s explore the best times to pack your bags and head to this South American country.

The overall best time to visit Peru

Peru landscape
Iss4cXKraken / Pixabay

The best time to visit Peru is during the dry season, which runs from May to October, especially if you’re planning to spend time outdoors. This time of year is great for outdoor adventures, offering sunny days and ideal conditions for exploring. While the weather can differ depending on where you are in the country, the dry season generally brings bright and dry weather, making it perfect for enjoying outdoor activities without worrying about getting caught in the rain or trekking through muddy paths.

The climate can vary depending on where you are — on the coast, temperatures are milder, ranging from 68 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit, while Machu Picchu enjoys a pleasant 66 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit year-round. Over in the Amazon, you’ll find warmer conditions, with temperatures between 84 and 92 degrees Fahrenheit, ideal for those who want to experience the lush rainforest.

The best time to visit Machu Picchu

A view of Huayna Picchu and Machu Picchu in Peru
bobistraveling / Wikimedia

Machu Picchu, the legendary Incan citadel nestled high in the Andes, is a must-see for any traveler to Peru. Mountains and steep green valleys surround these ancient ruins. While you can visit Machu Picchu year-round, the best times to visit is May and September. These months sit just outside the peak tourist season (June through August), offering quieter trails and ideal trekking weather with plenty of clear, sunny days.

During the wetter months, from October to April, frequent rains and high humidity can make the journey a bit more challenging. The wet season often brings cloud cover and reduced visibility, which might dampen the view of the stunning landscapes. So, if you’re looking for that picture-perfect adventure, sticking to the shoulder months of May or September is the best idea.

The best time to visit Lima

Lima, Peru
pvdberg / Pixabay

Peru’s capital, Lima, is at its most vibrant during the summer months from December to March. This is when the city truly comes to life — locals flock to the beaches, and the nightlife makes the city come alive. The warm weather makes it the perfect time to explore the beaches in the southern region of Lima or enjoy a scenic hiking day trip. Summer is also a great time to search for cheaper home rentals, as many locals head to their beach houses for the season. If you’re visiting in February, you’re in for a treat as carnavals kick off across the city. Expect colorful parades, water balloon fights, and an overall electric vibe. 

Even when Lima’s winter fog rolls in from July to October, the city doesn’t lose its charm. Numerous festivals liven up the mood during these cooler months. Events like Fiesta de Santa Rosa de Lima in August and the Señor de los Milagros processions in October bring out the city’s deep-rooted cultural and religious traditions, keeping the spirit of Lima alive even when the skies are gray.

The best time to visit Cusco

Cusco, Peru
shicajulca / Pixabay

Cusco, the gateway to the Sacred Valley and Machu Picchu, is best visited between June and mid-September. While temperatures typically stay in the mid-60s year-round; the winter months bring fewer showers and clearer skies, which is ideal for exploring the area. Sitting at an elevation of 11,152 feet above sea level, Cusco can experience heavy rainfall and even snow during the wetter months of November to April, so it’s better to visit during the dry season.

However, this also happens to be peak tourist season, so you can expect to see plenty of other travelers around. To avoid crowds and higher prices, you may want to consider visiting in May or between late September and early November when the weather is still pleasant, but the tourist rush has slowed down.

Visiting Peru: Month by month

Macchu Picchu in Peru
jorgecandia / Pixabay

If you’re looking for something specific, then you may want to narrow down your search even further. This is what you can expect from Peru during each month.

  • January: Great for visiting beaches, surfing, and Año Nuevo (the Anniversary of Lima)
  • February: The best time for carnavals, beaches, surfing, and Pisco Sour Day
  • March: Perfect for celebrations like Semana Santa and Festival de Varano Negro
  • April: Best for bird mating season and admiring orchids in bloom along the Inca Trail
  • May: A good time for hiking in the Andes, the Festival de las Cruces, and Noche en Blanco
  • June: Best for Inti Raymi, Feast of St Peter and St Paul, and Lake Titicaca
  • July: Great for participating in National Independence Day and hiking in the Andes
  • August: The perfect time for hiking, riverboats, and the Feast of Santa Rosa de Lima
  • September: Perfect for checking out the Mistura festival and walking through the rainforest
  • October: A good time for boat tours along the Amazon River and participating in the Battle of Angamos Day
  • November: Best for celebrating All Saints Day and Virgen de la Candelaria
  • December: Perfect for relaxing on the beach, Nochebuena, and Fiesta de la Purísima

