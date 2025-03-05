It’s official: These are the best airport restaurants in the world

Gone are the days of settling for overpriced, soggy sandwiches while waiting for your flight. Bloomberg has unveiled its list of the best airport restaurants in the world, proving that great dining experiences can be found even before takeoff.

Taking the top spot is Duddell’s at Hong Kong International Airport, an outpost of the renowned Michelin-starred restaurant in Central. Serving up an extensive menu of dim sum, barbecued meats, and freshly prepared Cantonese dishes, Duddell’s offers a world-class culinary experience in the middle of one of Asia’s busiest travel hubs.

In second place is Yakiniku Champion at Tokyo Haneda, where travelers can indulge in premium Japanese beef with options ranging from tasting menus to curated platters showcasing different cuts of wagyu.

The list also highlights several standout U.S. airport eateries, including One Flew South at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson, a two-time James Beard nominee known for its elevated Southern-inspired cuisine, The Salt Lick BBQ at Austin-Bergstrom, famous for its smoky, tender barbecue and local Texas wines, and Bun Mee at San Francisco International, a fast-casual favorite serving Vietnamese sandwiches, noodle bowls, and bubble tea.

