Americans can’t get enough of RV’ing right now. More of us are camping and road-tripping now than at any other time in history. If you’re part of the club, you’ve no doubt figured out the essentials you need for every RV road trip. But maybe it’s time to upgrade the look of your travel trailer. The latest capsule collection from Airstream and furniture brand Pottery Barn has the perfect (mobile) home décor for giving your home away from home a handsome makeover.

The Airstream x Pottery Barn 2.0 Collection debut is a follow-up to a previous partnership between Airstream and Pottery Barn. “We are excited to unveil a second collection which reflects the idea that home is wherever our customers are, while drawing on the wanderlust and sense of adventure that Airstream ensues,” said Pottery Barn President Marta Benson. This is one for current Airstream owners and hopeful future owners. “Whether you own an Airstream or are just dreaming of an adventure, the pieces in this collection combine style, functionality, and the comforts of home.”

This latest collection expands the original Airstream x Pottery Barn Collection with more than 40 unique home décor pieces, including bedding, dinnerware, linens, barware, rugs, style-forward storage, and indoor/outdoor pillows. The overall aesthetic is crisp, clean, luxurious, and timeless — a deft blend of both the Pottery Barn and Airstream brands. Bright whites and beachy colorways adorned with playful artwork and whimsical scribblings are perfect for elevating the look and fun factor of any modern home on wheels.

Beyond the handsome design, there’s also a clear focus on sustainability. Materials in the Airstream Pacifica Indoor/Outdoor Rug and Airstream Coronado Striped Indoor/Outdoor Pillow, for example, are sourced from recycled plastic bottles. Bedding in this latest capsule collection, like the Airstream Cambria Textural Cotton Comforter and Shams, is OEKO-TEX-certified non-toxic. So, it’s free of harmful chemicals and sourced from sustainable cotton. That means it’s not only healthier for you, but for your family and pets, too.

Every product was also carefully designed to be functional, sturdy, and easy to clean. The Airstream Pacifica Indoor/Outdoor Towels — emblazoned with “The Good Life” and “Always Home” sentiments — are packable and fast-drying. The selection of outdoor dinnerware has expanded to include the Enamel 6-Piece Dinnerware Set, Big Sur Flask with Magnetic Tumblers, and the Airstream Picnic Backpack. All are lightweight and plenty durable for life on the road.

The entire Airstream x Pottery Barn Collection is now available on PotteryBarn.com, with prices ranging from $12 to $899.

If you’ve been daydreaming of buying your very own Airstream, check out Autocamp’s luxurious Airstream-centric outposts around the U.S. Of course, if you’re ready to pull the trigger, the 2021 Airstream collection is proof the iconic travel trailers have never looked sexier.

