This Timberland Hiking Boot Deal Cuts 18% Off the Price

It’s spring hiking season, and Timberland’s Field Trekker Mid Hiking Boots are 18% off right now at REI. Originally $110, these rugged Timberland boots are marked down to $90, a nice savings of $20. The discount is already subtracted before you add them to your cart, and shipping on these boots is free, so securing this deal is as easy as heading straight to checkout.

Designed for true lovers of the great outdoors, Timberland’s Field Trekker Mid Hiking Boots were made sustainably with the environment in mind. Each pair of these boots is constructed from responsibly sourced leather from an LWG Silver-Rated tannery and Timberland’s ReBOTL fabric, which is made from at least 50% recycled plastic. The boots’ rubber lug soles provide the traction necessary for hiking in the spring, ensuring that you’re ready for whatever terrain unfolds before you on the trail. The Field Trekker Mid Hiking Boots are also water resistant, keeping your feet warm and dry on the hiking trail, especially after a fresh rain.

The right pair of boots can mean the difference between a blissful day on the trails and one overshadowed by aching feet. Ensuring a great hiking boot fit is the key to a wonderful hike and healthy, happy feet. These boots lace up over the ankle, giving hikers the ability to adjust the fit until it’s just right. REI has several sizes available, but at this price point that won’t last long.

Priced at $90 and including free shipping, Timberland’s Men’s Field Trekker Mid Hiking Boots are on sale for $20 off their original retail price of $110. For hikers who are eager to embrace the sunny spring weather, this discount is happening at exactly the right time. Priced for closeout, once REI’s current inventory is sold out, these boots won’t be restocked. If you’ve been contemplating hitting the trails this spring, the opportunity to save on the Trekker Mid Hiking Boots is pretty enticing. Take advantage of this one-time deal before they’re gone forever.

