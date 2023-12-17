Who knew black bears were a skiing hazard?

Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, there are a couple of golden rules when it comes to skiing and snowboarding: Don’t traverse across a busy trail and make sure whoever is downhill from you is given ample space and right of way. Well, this bear at Heavenly Ski Resort in Lake Tahoe might not be getting back on the slopes anytime soon.

Lake Tahoe’s Heavenly Ski Resort covers a whopping 4,800 square acres – one of the largest ski resorts in the Sierra Mountain Range. And as big as an area that is, the odds of running into a black bear on the slopes are relatively low, let alone one chasing after you.

But recently, a skier under the TikTok handle @tao7570 had the close call of a lifetime, missing out on getting trampled by a rather large black bear by mere inches at the California Resort. Tao captured the whole incident on their GoPro helmet cam, broadcasting the whole incident in incredible quality.

“Almost hit a bear skiing down ridge run Heavenly,” Tao captioned after posting the incident on TikTok. “Didn’t realize it was a bear until it was too close.”

Commenters quickly jumped at the opportunity to pun-ify the incident with comments like:

“Bearly made it! 🐻 ⛷️”

and

“I could BEARly watch. I was afraid of a GRIZZLY outcome or PANDAmonium, but it turned out to be the POLAR opposite, a KODIAK moment!”

But bear run-ins are no laughing matter. While unbelievably cool and picturesque it is to come across one, bears — especially grizzlies — can become aggressive in a matter of seconds.

“You are responsible for your safety and the safety of wildlife,” says Heavenly Ski Resort. “Please help keep wildlife ‘wild’ by not approaching or feeding animals as they may become aggressive. Our food may harm animals or even cause them death.”

Heavenly Ski Resort also reminds guests to maintain a safe viewing distance, and if an animal approaches, it is your responsibility to move away and maintain a safe distance.

