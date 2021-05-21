REI Anniversary Sale: Hydro Flask Bottles on Sale From $8

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

It’s important to stay hydrated throughout the day whether you’re hiking a long trail or simply working at your desk. That’s why picking up the best water bottles is such a good idea. Right now, as part of the REI Anniversary Sale, you can pick up Hydro Flask water bottles for 25% off. That means you can snag one from just $8. There’s simply no excuse not to do so when the price is so low, so we’ve taken a look at the range to see what might be best for you.

The Hydro Flask range includes 39 different products so there’s truly something for everyone here. One of the most popular options is the Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle. It has a capacity of 32 fluid ounces and is made from stainless steel. Its double-wall vacuum insulation will keep your drink hot or cold for hours depending on what you need and there’s a lifetime warranty so you’re safe in the knowledge it’s dependable. It costs just $33 right now thanks to the REI Anniversary Sale.

Alternatively, you can buy a smaller capacity bottle such as the Hydro Flask Standard-Mouth Water Bottle with a flex cap and 24 fluid ounce capacity. That costs just $26 and should suit most needs. Effectively, your options come down to capacity and the type of lid you can enjoy. There are flex straw lid options, flex caps, ones designed for kids, as well as even wine bottle containers for when you’re enjoying an adult drink while camping.

Whatever you need, Hydro Flask’s range has something for you. Not only do they look and feel great but they’re highly effective at keeping your drink at the correct temperature. You can’t beat them, simply put. Best of all, you can enjoy it for less thanks to REI’s wide-reaching 25% off discount meaning you’ll pay far less than you ordinarily would. It’s a great way of enjoying an excellent water bottle range without feeling limited to only a few different options. No one likes taking a swig of a tepid drink so this is a foolproof way of ensuring you’ll be satisfied no matter what you’re doing.

