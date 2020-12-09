Right now is the best time of year to shop just about everything. With Black Friday deals, Cyber Monday sales, and last-minute (and really last-minute) holiday shopping events, everything from kayaks to kitchen stand mixers to mattresses is on sale. But, every year, REI is a little aloof about participating in all that holiday cheer. This year, however, in addition to last week’s surprise Cyber Week sale, everybody’s favorite outdoor retailer is touting a Holiday Warm Up Sale with savings of up to 40% off, plus free shipping on many items.

If you stood on the sidelines over the last two weeks, waiting for the right moment to pull the trigger on that new backpack, bike, or balaclava, don’t wait. REI’s Holiday Warm Up Sale features epic deals from the world’s best outdoor brands, including The North Face, Arc’teryx, Fjallraven, and more. Here are the best outdoor gear deals to take advantage of right now.

The North Face Fall Line Insulated Jacket — $209, Was $299

An insulated fall/winter jacket from The North Face is always a steal at around $200. The Fall Line men’s jacket boasts body-mapped PrimaLoft Black synthetic insulation to keep you warm, while dual-layer DryVent breathable fabric and waterproof zippers ensure you stay dry, too.

Spot X 2-Way Satellite Messenger with Bluetooth — $200, Was $250

Keep safe just about anywhere in the world with the Spot X Bluetooth. No matter where your adventures take you, family, friends, and rescue services are just a button push away with this two-way satellite messenger.

Hillsound Trail Crampons — $48, Was $70

With the right pair of snowshoes or crampons, you can extend your backcountry exploring into all four seasons. Hillsound’s Trail Crampons are simple, reliable, and well-reviewed. At 30% off during REI’s Holiday Warm Up Sale, they’re also an incredible deal.

Garmin vivoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch — $250, Was $300

Garmin’s entire line of smartwatches continues to impress. The vivoactive 4 is a solid, midrange option with all the features most non-endurance-athletes are looking for in a smartwatch. All-day health monitoring, animated workouts, sleep tracking, Garmin Coach, and more are all baked in.

Gregory Baltoro 65 Pack — $225, Was $300

We’ve long been fans of Gregory’s legendary lineup of backpacks. The Baltoro 65 is a favorite among weekend warriors as the ideal pack for long weekends away or, for minimalist packers, an entire week’s worth of gear. This 25% off deal is only available in limited quantities via the REI Outlet.

GoPro Hero8 Black Camera — $280, Was $350

For the budding outdoor adventure photographer/videographer on your holiday gift list, you can’t go wrong with GoPro’s industry-leading Hero8 Black Camera. Now with voice control and ultra-smooth image stabilization, it’s the perfect tool for filming every backcountry adventure.

Cannondale Synapse Neo 1 Electrike Bike — $3,800, Was $5,000

It’s rare to find deep discounts on anything from Cannondale. The brand’s Synapse Neo 1 electric bike features drag-free performance, an ultra-quiet ride, and a long-range battery good for up to 150 miles. Plus, right now, it’s a steal at nearly 25% off.

Outdoor Tech Turtle Shell 3.0 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker — $75, Was $110

Give the gift of great-sounding, go-anywhere music with the Turtle Shell 3.0. This Bluetooth speaker is waterproof, shockproof, dustproof, and wireless, so it’s perfect for listening to your tunes at home or in the great outdoors.

MSR Hubba Tour 2 Tent — $426, Was $650

MSR’s iconic Hubba remains one of the best-selling and most popular tent lines on the market. The Hubba Tour 2 is a comfortable, three-season shelter solution with ample gear storage and plenty of living space to boot.

Odlo Performance Blackcomb Base Layer Crew Top — $45, Was $90

The key to comfortably adventuring outdoors in the winter is layering. A solid base layer is literally at the core of your layering strategy — it has to be warm, comfortable, and quick-wicking. Odlo’s is an ideal solution and, at 50% off right now, it’s also a no-brainer.

When to Buy from REI’s Holiday Warm Up Sale

Unlike with fleeting Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, REI’s Holiday Warm Up Sale is going on from now through December 17. Fortunately, that gives you a little extra time to shop one of the year’s biggest holiday savings events. The deep discounts of up to 40% off are going on from now until then. But, if you’re shopping outdoor gear as gifts for the holidays, remember that shipping times aren’t guaranteed this year. Shop early to make sure you not only get the best deals (as supplies are limited for most items) but that your order also arrives in time. REI’s hard shipping cut-off for gear, apparel, and gift cards is December 17.

