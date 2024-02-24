 Skip to main content
REI camping sale — Up to 40% off over 600 items including tents

Jen Allen
By
rei rentals gear tent
REI / REI

REI has a fantastic camping sale going on right now with up to 40% off seemingly everything you could ever want before your big camping trip. That includes plenty of money off tents as well as camp furniture, backpacks, and sleeping gear. With so many options, you’ll want to check out the discounts on the best camping gear for yourself by tapping the button below. However, if you also want some insight into what might be a good fit for your needs, keep reading while we take you through what we’ve spotted.

What to shop for in the REI camping sale

REI might not be the place to go for the best luxury camping gear but it does offer highly reliable equipment. That doesn’t just include REI’s own-brand REI co-op either with some core brands included.

For instance, you can buy an for $63 thereby saving 46% or $57 off the usual price of $120. It’s discontinued stock so you’ll need to be fast as it’s a fantastic price for a three-person tent. It has a durable polyester tent body with true no-see-um mesh. It has a two-pole quick-clip design for easy setup while there’s a tub-style floor, interior storage pockets and power port, along with a rainfly with front and back awning.

If you’ve already got a tent but need a reliable sleeping bag, check out the for $59 reduced from $92. It’s a lightweight and highly compressible sleeping bag that has a temperature rating of 55F. A full-length, locking YKK 2-way zipper with sliders keeps you secure while there’s a blanket construction with ‘feely’ drawcords and a snagless draft tube.

Another option to entertain everyone is the for $52 reduced from $90. It’s made from 600-denier polyester fabric with the top level flat for games, meals, or other activities. There are four built-in beverage holders on the lower level so you can easily keep your drinks safe. It all closes up easily enough when needed thanks to buckles which unlatch before sliding the table into the carry bag that comes with it.

Only a few of the items forming the REI camping sale, we’ve hopefully given you some inspiration into what you might need to buy in the sale. There are hundreds of other items available so check out the full sale for yourself by tapping the button below. From there, you’ll soon be able to save a lot on all your future camping gear. Don’t count on the sale sticking around for much longer.

Jen Allen
Jen Allen
Freelance Writer
Jen Allen is a technology and lifestyle writer with over 10 years of experience.
