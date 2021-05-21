  1. Outdoors
Tents are CRAZY CHEAP Today in the REI Anniversary Sale

As part of the REI Anniversary Sale going on right now, REI has discounted many great tents by a whopping 25% off. Some excellent tents are even 30% off making them an even sweeter deal. If you’re in the market for a new tent ready for your hiking adventures this coming summer, this is the ideal time to get a better quality tent than you might ordinarily be able to afford. REI has everything from tents that are ideal for up to four people right up to much larger tents that are perfect for six people to camp in luxury. We’ve narrowed things down to the best of the bunch so keep on reading while we check them out for you. To help you out further, our tent buying guide should help you figure out exactly what you need.

REI Co-op Grand Hut 4-Person Tent — $225, was $300

Ordinarily $300, this REI Co-op Grand Hut 4 Tent is a great deal at just $225. It has a sleeping capacity of up to four people with two doors to help you access the tent easily. A stable, free-standing design features a single tubbed-pole assembly and pole clips so it’s straightforward to assemble with ample headroom and near-vertical walls for extra comfort. Multiple pockets mean it’s great for storing things within and a packaged weight of just over 14 pounds means you won’t struggle at any point.

REI Co-op Grand Hut 6-Person Tent — $262, was $350

Looking for something a little larger? The REI Co-op Grand Hut 6 Tent offers sufficient room for up to 6 people to sleep in it while still offering the benefits of two doors and near-vertical walls for comfort. It has a peak height of 6 feet 6 inches so if you hate to feel squashed in a tent, you should be delighted here. A single-subbed pole system makes assembly a breeze too so you can spend more time enjoying yourself. A bug-proof mesh, multiple pockets, and a weight of just 16 pounds ensure the REI Co-op Grand Hut 6 Tent has everything you could need here.

NEMO Hornet 2-Person Tent — $277, was $370

If a lightweight experience for you and your buddy is everything then the NEMO Hornet 2 Tent is what you need. It only weighs just over 2 pounds and its setup is super fast. There’s only room here for two people to share the tent but that’s fine for those times when you simply need somewhere to rest. The tent has 10-denier ripstop nylon fabric that’s durable while providing privacy and you can even place your headlamp in a special overhead sleeve for added convenience. It’s great for a snug but lightweight fit.

NEMO Dagger 2-Person Tent — $322, was $430

Considered a one-tent wonder, the NEMO Dagger 2 Tent only weighs just under 4 pounds but offers everything you and one other person could need. It has two large doors for easy access along with two massive trapezoidal vestibules for storage space. Integrated 15-denier nylon and white no-see-um mesh sidewalls give you great airflow and temperature control while a black mesh top means you can stargaze too. Like with other NEMO tents, there’s a light pocket overhead for placing a light for added convenience along with plenty of pockets for storing personal items. It’s all neatly constructed while remaining compact.

NEMO Wagontop 6-Person Tent — $487, was $650

Designed to offer a luxurious experience for up to six people, the NEMO Wagontop 6 Tent provides generous interior space and room so you can stand up and stretch. You can even purchase a separate garage that’s big enough to park a car inside if you like. It has massive screened panoramic windows so you can take in your surroundings along with plenty of internal pockets and loops for convenience. There’s only one door but it’s large so you won’t have a problem here. Self-contained pole hubs mean it’s a stable set up too so your tent will survive some of the harshest camping you may experience.

