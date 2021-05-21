  1. Outdoors
REI Anniversary Sale 2021: The Best Deals You Can Shop Today

By

The REI Anniversary Sale has begun and it’s a fantastic time to grab some outdoor related bargains. You’re guaranteed to save a ton of cash with REI treating this sale like its very own personal Black Friday. Whether you’re looking for a new tent, hammock, camping chair, or simply some smaller items like water bottles or foam rollers, there’s something here for you. It’s the perfect sale for the keen outdoors person with some massive bargains across the board. We’re on hand to help you out with finding the best offers for you.

Best Deals in the REI Anniversary Sale
The North Face Clothing, Jackets & Luggage

UP TO 45% OFF

All items The North Face are in the discount bin for the REI Anniversary Sale, including clothing, shoes, jackets, backpacks and sleeping bags.
Hydro Flask Wine Tumbler, 10 fl. oz.

$19 $25
Hydro Flask Wine Tumbler, complete with no-drip lip and insulated lid, is built from pro-grade stainless steel that won't retain or transfer flavors so you can taste your beverage and nothing else.
ENO Ember Hammock Underquilt

$82 $110
If you plan to go hammock camping during the colder months, the ENO Ember Hammock will keep you warm and toasty. The adjustable suspension makes sure you get comfortable lying around in any position.
Hydro Flask Cooler Cup, 12 fl. oz.

$15 $25
Taking your hot and cold beverages anywhere while keeping their right temperature is now made easy with this Hydro Flask Cooler Cup. It has a dual-use design: a bottle cooler or a 12 oz. beverage cup.
Eno Nomad Shelter System

$187 $250
This shelter system comes with a well-ventilated bug net to protect you from pesky mosquitoes. It also provides ample space for your precious pooch and belongings, which is a big plus for dog lovers.
Cross Canyon 2 Tent

$150 $200
This tent is perfect for couples who want a quick getaway but with privacy. The Cross Canyon 2 Tent ensures the air circulation so it will be a cool and fine space to sleep in.
BioLite SolarPanel 5+

$67 $90
BioLite's SolarPanel 5+ highlights several key features, including 2,200 mAh battery, 360° kickstand, 2 corner loops, 5-watt monocrystalline solar panel, and an ultra slim design.
REI Co-op Magma 15 Sleeping Bag - Men's

$272 $389
Ultra lightweight, compressible and filled with water-resistant, premium 850-fill-power goose down, the REI Co-op men's Magma 15 sleeping bag balances warmth and compactness.
Hydro Flask 8L Insulated Lunch Tote

$34 $45
Enjoy a hassle-free trip, from hiking to picnic or lunch at the beach, with this 8L lunch tote. It is lightweight design and keeps contents cold for up to 4 hours. It is durable and easy to clean.
Alps Mountaineering Square Dining Table

$67 $90
Alps Mountaineering's dining table is a must-have for campers, boasting an anodized aluminum frame for maximum durability and a fold-up design for easy transport and set up.
Orbit 6P Tent

$553 $738
The Orbit 6P Tent is built with durable material which can be used in any weather. It has removable front door for additional space when the rain lasts for a whole day.
ZOLEO Satellite Communicator

$150 $200
The ZOLEO Satellite Communicator perfectly connects with your smartphone and tablet to provide consistent 2-way global messaging wherever you may be.
Alps Mountaineering Eclipse Table - Checkerboard

$40 $55
Forget video games and hone your skill in checkers with the Eclipse Table Checkerboard. Featuring checkerboard print and cup holders, the table can turn any site into a full-on gaming room.
GoPro Floaty Camera Float

$12 $20
Afraid that you'd lose your GoPro Camera when snorkeling, surfing, wakeboarding, or doing other water activities? Worry not, because this bright, easy-to-spot on flotation device got you covered.
Sequoia 4 Tent

$245 $330
The Sequoia Tent is designed with mesh walls and ceiling so bugs won't interrupt your relaxation. It also has storage pockets inside for easy access on your belongings.
Alpine Mountain Gear 2-Person Hammock System

$45 $60
Featuring tree-friendly straps and an easy-to-setup suspension system, this hammock system is a must-have for couples or buddies looking to spend quality time outdoors without the added fuzz.
Hydro Flask 20-ounce Coffee with Flex Sip Lid

$26 $35
Perfect for a casual day or a camping trip, the Hydro Flask 20-ounce Coffee features Flex Sip Lid for a leakproof sipping.
Matador Pocket Blanket

$22 $30
Whether you decide to sit on dewy grass or the forest bed, this pocket blanket with a waterproof coating will keep you dry. The blanket can fit around 2 to 4 people.
Mountain Summit Gear Tripod Stool Camp Chair

$15 $20
When camping, packing smart and light is an absolute must. This portable camp chair is lightweight, easy to fold, and bring along to your next camping trip.
Goal Zero Yeti Lithium 500X Portable Power Station

$560 $700
Best use for emergency preparedness and camping, Goal Zero's Yeti Lithium 500X Portable Power Station will provide power for your phones, laptops, tablets, and other devices.
Igloo ECOCOOL Roller Cooler - 90 qts

$75 $100
Keep your drinks chilled for as long as five days with this sustainable 90-quart Igloo cooler. The built-in terrain wheels make it easy to bring on your next outdoor adventure.
Zoic 3 Tent

$300 $400
Designed with aluminum poles, this tent is sturdy enough for your camping or hiking adventure. The Zoic Tent has enough space for a 25-inch mattress so 3 persons can get a good nights sleep.
Hiking Boots, Trainers, Socks & Other Footwear

UP TO 70% OFF
There has never been a better time to buy some new hiking boots, trainers, or snow boots -- REI is offering discounts of up to 70% on footwear from top brands like Adidas, Colombia and New Balance.
Grand Hut 6 Tent

$244 $349
The 6 ft. 6 in. high tent gives you enough space to move comfortably. There is no hassle in setting up this tent because it can spread out easily so you can enjoy more time with your family.
Rei Co-op Flexlite Air Chair

$70 $100
Chilling in the campsite? No prob. Rei Co-op's Flexlite Air Chair lets you relax rain or shine with its stable four-leg design and water repellant finish for fighting off drizzle and stains.
Helinox Chair One Rocking Feet

$37 $50
Turn your Helinox Chair One (sold separately) into a rocking chair wherever you are with this handy accessory.
TravelChair 6-Person Travel Bench

$105 $140
Sometimes, camping is fun when you're with people. And this travel bench is perfect for group settings, as it can accommodate a maximum of six people. It's easy to fold and transport too.
BioLite SolarPanel 10+

$105 $140
Power up all your devices in real time or store energy for later use with BioLite's SolarPanel 10+ with 3,000 mAh integrated battery.
Hydro Flask Insulated Lunch Box, Large

$41 $55
Keep your favorite foods cold for hours with this sleek, durable, and easy to clean, 2-layer Hydro Flask Insulated Lunch Box, designed to withstand any adventure.
Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle, 32 fl. oz.

$34 $45
Featuring 32 fluid ounces 18/8 stainless steel construction, this wide-mouth vacuum water bottle from Hydro Flask is best use for multisport and is compatible with other wide-mouth accessories.
Why You Should Shop the REI Anniversary Sale

If you’re already a keen visitor to our outdoors section, you probably already know why REI is such a great outlet to head over to. It truly has everything you could possibly need for the outdoors. That goes for whether you’re heading out for a long run, a leisurely hike with loved ones, or even if you’re planning on going on an extended trip, camping your way around various locations.

REI is a good outlet to use at any time but it’s even better during the REI Anniversary Sale. That’s because it’s the site’s equivalent to Black Friday meaning you’re going to get the absolute cheapest prices possible this year from the company. That makes now the perfect time to stock up on outdoor equipment ready for the summer. After all, when else are you going to be most excited about heading outdoors for a long camping trip or to follow that hiking trail you’ve always longed to check out?

Of course, you’re going to need to know what you’re looking for with a ton of different options out there. We’d suggest checking out the likes of our best camping flasks, best outdoor clothing brands, best camping tents, and best camping chairs to get you started. Ultimately though, REI tends to stock consistently great quality items which is another reason why you should be shopping the REI Anniversary Sale as much as possible.

Unlike other retailer sales such as Amazon’s Prime Day, REI knows its audience has some specific goals and it’s reflected in the items it stocks and discounts. You can be rest assured that whatever you buy here will actually be of use to you when you’re heading out on the trail.

As always, plan out a budget for yourself so you don’t overspend. However, bear in mind that this is going to be the best time of year to buy all this outdoor equipment so if you can stretch a little further, it might be a good plan to do so here. You can’t go wrong with kitting yourself out with gear from the REI Anniversary Sale.

When Does the REI Anniversary Sale End?

Wondering how long you’ve got to snap up the REI bargains going on right now? You’ve got until May 31 so the sale runs a reasonable length of time for you to check out exactly what you need most as well as do some research into what’s right for you. If you need some more time to stretch your budget, it could help out here too. Just bear in mind that stock may be limited on the best deals so you might want to snap them up quickly.

