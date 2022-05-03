Tons of Columbia Gear Is 50% Off with These REI Deals

Columbia is one of the most tried and true brands for outdoorsmen who don’t want to compromise on style. Today, REI has some pretty sweet deals on Columbia products, offering a whopping 50% off a wide array of top-rated items. The discounted pieces are discontinued, so if you’re considering adding any of them to your wardrobe, now is the time before they’re gone for good.

Columbia CSC II Fleece Ball Cap — $15, was $30

Inspired by chilly mountain towns, the Columbia CSC II Fleece Ball Cap is the secret ingredient for staying cozy. Originally $30, REI has reduced the price on this classic printed cap by 50%, making it a total steal for $15. The adjustable drawcord and toggle on the back of the hat ensure that it’s a perfect fit for just about everyone. The polyester MTR Filament fleece is extra cozy and super soft, keeping you warm throughout your adventures.

Columbia Silver Ridge Lite Plaid Long-Sleeve Shirt — $30, was $60

A long-sleeve plaid shirt is an outdoor clothing must-have, and at 50% off, the Columbia Silver Ridge Lite Plaid Long-Sleeve Shirt was designed to fill the need. Originally $60, REI has this red and black plaid button-down on sale for $30. This shirt’s Omni-Wick fabric wicks moisture away from the body so sweat doesn’t disrupt your day. The fabric also blocks UVA and UVB rays, preventing sunburn and protecting your skin. Currently, all sizes are available, but that likely won’t last long.

Columbia Winter Pass Printed Full-Zip Fleece Jacket — $42, was $85

Between the red and black checkered patterns and cozy fleece fabric, the Columbia Winter Pass Printed Full-Zip Fleece Jacket is one that you’ll want to wear all year long. This soft jacket is on sale for $42, 50% less than its original retail price of $85. With its plush high-pile sherpa fleece outside and soft microfleece on the inside, this jacket was made for comfort and warmth. Only a few sizes remain, so get this fleece while you still can.

Columbia Out-Shield Dry Fleece Hoodie — $45, was $90

Everybody needs a reliable go-to hoodie, and Columbia has got you covered. Originally $90, Columbia’s Out-Shield Dry Fleece Hoodie is 50% off, now only $45. This hoodie does it all: It’s rainproof, stainproof, and drawcord adjustable for extra warmth. Best of all, the front kangaroo pocket gives you a cozy place to warm your hands. The Out-Shield Dry Fleece is the perfect companion for hiking and just about any other outdoor adventure. Available in solid black or black camouflage, it’s still in stock in all sizes.

Columbia Autumn Park Down Jacket — $85, was $170

For men who wear bigger sizes, the highlight of REI’s Columbia sale might be the Autumn Park Down Jacket. On sale for $85, 50% off its original price of $170, the Autumn Park Down Jacket features Omni-Heat, which is a Columbia’s thermal technology for regulating warmth no matter where your travels take you. Savings this big on men’s adventure jackets don’t come around often, and this authentic RDS-certified down coat is hard to pass up. While the Autumn Park Down Jacket was designed with hikers in mind, it’s ideal for anyone who needs a little — or a lot — of extra warmth in colder climates.

