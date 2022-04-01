Cooler Deals — Save up to 30% on Coleman, Igloo Coolers Today

If you’re looking for a new cooler to get ready for the summer, we’ve spotted some fantastic cooler deals right now at REI. You can save big on popular cooler brands like Coleman and Igloo, ensuring you get the best cooler for your needs without spending a fortune. Read on while we take you through why they’re so appealing and worth your cash.

Coleman 9-Can Soft-Sided Cooler — $13, was $20

If you’ve thought about what size cooler you need and figured out you only need a relatively small one, the Coleman 9-Can Soft-Sided Cooler is a great bet. It offers a main compartment that keeps drinks cold up to 24 hours with room for 9 cans or an assortment of food. Extra foam adds insulation and durability so you know the contents are safe at all times. It also has a front patch pocket for easy access to dried foods, while there’s an inside mesh pocket for storing ice packs. For carrying around, a shoulder strap helps by providing you with hands-free carrying potential. It’s simple yet highly efficient.

Igloo Retro Picnic Basket Cooler — $37, was $50

Embracing the retro stylings of an old-fashioned picnic basket cooler, the Igloo Retro Picnic Basket Cooler is fun looking and super practical. Its full-sized chest has bright molded-in side handles that make it simple for one-handed carrying. Durable, impact-resistant extended-life hinges mean this is sturdy enough to last a while with Igloo reckoning you’ll be handing it down to the next generation. It’s perfectly suited for taking to the beach or park to ensure you always have cool drinks or food at hand. It’s sure to stand out and look pretty cute, wherever you take it.

Coleman 30-Can Portable Soft Cooler — $75, was $105

The Coleman 30-Can Portable Soft Cooler offers plenty of room with space for up to 30 cans that you can keep cool for 42 hours. It’s well designed with a leakproof, welded construction that means this will last you for years. In addition, its exterior coating easily wipes clean and offers you great durability. Elsewhere, you get a front zip pocket and side mesh pockets for storing all your dry goods, while there’s even an integrated bottle opener. With a padded shoulder strap for hands-free carrying and padded top handles, the Coleman 30-Can Portable Soft Cooler is sure to be super practical at all times.

Coleman Xtreme 6 Marine Cooler — $125, was $180

Easily one of the best coolers for camping, the Coleman Xtreme 6 Marine Cooler is a heavy-duty solution. It’s big enough to store up to 223 cans and even includes a cutting board for food preparation. It has an Xtreme insulated lid with extra insulation in the walls so it’s able to keep your items cold for up to six days. It offers protection from damaging sun rays while also having a lid that is safe to sit on during some downtime. Designed for extended outings like fishing trips, its comfort-grip swing handles are easy to hold with an antimicrobial liner that helps resist odor, mold, mildew and fungus from forming no matter where you are.

