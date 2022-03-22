Best Pressure Washer Deals for March 2022

NIf you’re looking for the best way to clean a grill or anything else outdoors like a car or patio, you need a pressure washer. Right now, there are some awesome pressure washer deals going on at some big-name retailers. To help you know what to buy, we’ve picked out the highlights and taken a look at what’s so great about each of them. Read on while we take you through them.

Best Pressure Washer Deals

Greenworks 1500 PSI 1.2 GPM Electric Pressure Washer — $94, was $109

Sun Joe 2-in-1 Electric Pressure Washer + Vac — $170, was $200

Greenworks 2300 PSI 2.3 GPM Brushless Pressure Washer — $250, was $290

Greenworks 1500 PSI 1.2 GPM Electric Pressure Washer — $94, was $109

Why Buy

Ideal budget pressure washer

Can be used vertically or horizontally

20-foot high pressure hose

Two quick-connect tips

A pressure washer doesn’t have to cost a fortune as the Greenworks 1500 PSI 1.2 GPM Electric Pressure Washer demonstrates. It’s an ideal solution if you could simply do with the convenience of a pressure washer without wanting to invest in a pricier alternative. As the name suggests, the Greenworks 1500 PSI 1.2 GPM Electric Pressure Washer offers 1,500 PSI of power at 1.2 GPM. It’s an ideal amount to ensure you can blast through grime and dirt on your outdoor surfaces as well as your car. Whether you’re looking to spruce up your yard quickly with the power of water, or you regularly enjoy cleaning your car or truck, the Greenworks 1500 PSI 1.2 GPM Electric Pressure Washer has you covered here.

That’s helped by its powerful 13 Amp universal motor and a selection of accessories. It can be used vertically or horizontally so you have plenty of control here. A 20-foot high-pressure hose means extended reach compared to other hoses, while a 35-foot power cord ensures you don’t have to be too close to any electrical sockets either. It also comes with inline GFCI so it’s fine to use on all exterior outlets.

In conjunction with that, the Greenworks 1500 PSI 1.2 GPM Electric Pressure Washer comes with two easy and quick-to-connect tips. One offers a 25-degree angle through its nozzle while the other goes to 40 degrees. Whichever you choose, they are ideally suited for clean-up duty. You can easily point them at the ground or fences. Alongside that comes an attachable soap applicator. The thinking is that this accessory is ideal for washing your car. You can attach it to the pressure hose, ensuring that soap is dispensed at the same time as the water. Simple yet effectively designed, there’s a lot to like about the Greenworks 1500 PSI 1.2 GPM Electric Pressure Washer thanks to its relatively lightweight build making it easy to move around outdoors, right down to its plethora of features.

Sun Joe 2-in-1 Electric Pressure Washer + Vac — $170, was $200

Why Buy

Includes foam cannon

Adjustable twist nozzle

Ideal for wet or dry cleaning

Extensive accessory kit

The Sun Joe 2-in-1 Electric Pressure Washer + Vac isn’t just about pointing and shooting water. It does so much more than that. While it may only weigh 17 pounds, it packs a lot into its functionality. It delivers a maximum of 1,500 PSI of power to ensure you can blast through thick layers of grime, whether you’re looking to clean up your patio, deck, car, or fences. That’s thanks to its 13 amp motor along with a maximum 1.95 GPM flow rate. It’s able to generate up to 49.4 cubic feet per minute of airflow, but it does more than just power thanks to some extensive accessories.

For instance, it also comes with a 10 fluid-ounce foam cannon. Attach it to your pressure washer lance and it aerates as it sprays to create a viscous layer of foam that coats the surface of what you’re cleaning, before breaking down stubborn grime. Whether that’s your truck or your backyard, it’s going to look far better than before. Want even more? Well, there’s also an adjustable twist nozzle so you can customize the spray exactly how you need it rather than be restricted to specific angles.

As the name suggests, the Sun Joe 2-in-1 Electric Pressure Washer + Vac also works very well as a vacuum cleaner. It’s able to pick up wet or dry messes all at the flick of a switch. In no time, you get a super suction vacuum that can handle messes indoors as well as outdoors. A 20-foot high-pressure hose and 35-foot power cord give you plenty of flexibility here. In all, there are six accessories included with the Sun Joe 2-in-1 Electric Pressure Washer + Vac too. These include the adjustable spray wand, foam cannon, all-purpose vac nozzle, crevice vac nozzle, dusting brush, and the hose itself. It also has a removable 0.4-gallon dust tank so you can easily dispose of dirt, debris, and liquid in no time.

Greenworks 2300 PSI 2.3 GPM Brushless Pressure Washer — $250, was $290

Why Buy

Powerful water pressure

Five spray nozzles

Brushless motor

Kick-resistant hose

If you’re serious about your need for a pressure washer and you don’t mind spending more, you need the Greenworks 2300 PSI 2.3 GPM Brushless Pressure Washer. It packs a lot into the concept, ensuring you get the absolute most power you need whatever your intentions. As the name suggests, it can generate up to 2,300 PSI of water pressure and 2.3 GPM with the nozzle open at minimum pressure. That’s a lot of water flow so it’s fortunate that the Greenworks 2300 PSI 2.3 GPM Brushless Pressure Washer lets you tailor the pressure output to your cleaning needs. After all, what’s the point of so much power if you can’t do much with it? It comes with five different nozzles so you can get things just how you need them. It is possible to go from a high-pressure 0-degree pencil point jet right down to a low-pressure 40-degree fan spray, all depending on what you need to do with it. There’s also a turbo nozzle for the highest pressure of work too, ensuring that no annoying dirt sticks around for long.

The features keep on coming too. For instance, the Greenworks 2300 PSI 2.3 GPM Brushless Pressure Washer has a soap nozzle for additional cleaning power. If you want to use some soap and clean up a surface, rather than solely remove debris, this is what you need to use. In all cases, the nozzles take seconds to quickly connect with instant start ensuring you can just plug in and wash in no time.

Elsewhere, you also get a brushless motor that provides you with more power, more torque, and extended life. That’s because fewer moving parts mean less maintenance and reduced wear and tear so this is a great investment for the long term. Including JettFlow technology also means you get up to 50% more flow so you can reach higher areas and rinse off faster. To put it simply, the Greenworks 2300 PSI 2.3 GPM Brushless Pressure Washer is great for the dedicated outdoor cleaner.

Editors' Recommendations