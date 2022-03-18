Best Fire Pit Deals for March 2022

When choosing the best fire pit, there are plenty of options, with no shortage of options when it comes to fire pit deals too, we thought we’d help you out by picking out some highlights. Each of the products below is worth your time and we’re here to explain why. Read on while we take you through them.

Mainstays 28-inch Fire Pit — $39, was $48

Mainstays Deep 30-inch Fire Pit — $59, was $71

Uhomepro 32-inch Wood Burning Fire Pit Tables — $126, was $252

Tacklife Outdoor Heating Fire Pit Table — $166, was $330

The Mainstays 28-inch Fire Pit keeps things simple. If you’re on a tight budget and want a fire pit that gets the job done without costing a fortune, this is the one for you. It also works brilliantly if you’re not certain how much you’ll use a fire pit as while it’ll easily last many years, it’s cheap enough for you to use for just one summer season if you want to. Simple and to the point, it includes a spark guard mesh lid with a lift lid so you’re always safe. There won’t be any worries with sparks flying up, plus you can easily lift it up when needed without worrying about burning yourself.

The entire fire pit is made so that it is durable and can cope with high temperatures as you would expect. It has a heat-resistant finish too so it can handle its job without fading over time. It’s balanced on four sturdy steel legs that will suit any outdoor decor, while it also has a PVC all-weather cover so you can keep it safely stored during less pleasant weather during the winter. In addition, it has round handles that provide you with a comfortable grip when you need to move it around.

Highly portable, the Mainstays 28-inch Fire Pit is easily assembled too so as soon as it arrives, you can have a fire going within minutes. You can easily place it on your patio, deck, or even take it to grassland or place it on sand. The handy thing about the Mainstays 28-inch Fire Pit being so portable and also safe is you can easily take it wherever you need it to go. Looking stylish and ideal for all gardens, you’ll soon wonder how you lived without the Mainstays 28-inch Fire Pit. It’s the best way to stay warm into those summer evenings.

Mainstays Deep 30-inch Fire Pit — $59, was $71

The Mainstays Deep 30-inch Fire Pit is a great option if you want a stylish fire pit without spending a lot. It has a deep steel bowl that offers a bronze finish so it looks great. It also has enough room to hold plenty of firewood for a good blaze. Designed using a durable steel construction, this is a fire pit that is going to last you a long time to come without a problem. It’s also sizeable enough that you can easily enjoy the outside even when the weather is cold. Plus, of course, it adds some delightful charm and ambiance to your garden or yard. It’s far nicer than using modern lighting or heating methods.

Besides the stylish deep steel fire bowl, the Mainstays Deep 30-inch Fire Pit also offers great extras. This includes a mesh cover that means you don’t have to risk any sparks flying up. Alongside that, the Mainstays Deep 30-inch Fire Pit comes with a wood grate for tossing wood in safely. There’s also a poker for stoking the fire when you need to so there’s no chance of this fire going out any time soon. A nylon cover keeps it safe too when the Mainstays Deep 30-inch Fire Pit isn’t in use and you need to store it carefully.

Well designed in many ways, the Mainstays Deep 30-inch Fire Pit has all the extras you could need to enjoy the fire pit experience for less. It looks great, it’s safe for you to use, and you’ll never need to worry about sparks flying towards you. It’s even fairly portable if you plan on moving it around your yard a lot to find the perfect place. It’s soon to be the kind of fire pit you’ll use every night throughout the summer evenings, so you can stay a little warmer late into the night.

Uhomepro 32-inch Wood Burning Fire Pit Table — $126, was $252

The Uhomepro 32-inch Wood Burning Fire Pit Table is far more than just a fire pit. It truly is a centerpiece for your yard. Made from heavy-duty iron mesh and frame, it is built into a square shape for stability. It also has a mesh lid so you don’t have to worry about sparks or burning embers blowing around and causing hassle. The pit is made from a durable steel frame that is powder-coated to resist rust and therefore lasts a long time safely outdoors. Four metal legs also mean this is a fire pit that will stick around for a while to come.

It has an attractive faux stone line design that also has splicing features applied to the fire pit top frame. It’s slip-resistant too which may make you wonder. The idea is that it has enough space on it that you can place drinks or roasting supplies on the tabletop making this a great stand as well as an excellent way to keep warm. It also comes with useful accessories. A poker is included to ignite the flame or remove the mesh cover safely. It has a waterproof cover that means it can be left out in all conditions without you worrying about it getting damaged. It also comes with a barbecue net which means you can hold a barbecue party at any time.

Designed to be multifunctional so that you can either chill outside with it alone or gather around it as a family or group of friends, the Uhomepro 32-inch Wood Burning Fire Pit Table looks fantastic while also being incredibly stylish. As an addition to your yard, it’s sure to keep you warm or you could even turn it into an ice bucket container for those big party occasions. It’s sure to be a truly fantastic sight whatever your plans.

Tacklife Outdoor Heating Fire Pit Table — $166, was $330

The Tacklife Outdoor Heating Fire Pit Table takes all the effort out of setting up your own fire pit the traditional way. That’s because it uses propane fuel to provide you with a stable and green burning experience. You won’t have to worry about ash or smog while the heat output is 50,000 BTU so you can enjoy ample warmth by using it. Whether you’re having a family gathering or snuggling up with a loved one, the Tacklife Outdoor Heating Fire Pit Table has your back and will keep you toasty warm even late into the night.

The Tacklife Outdoor Heating Fire Pit Table also has a lid that can be used to convert the table into, well, an outdoor dining table. Just wait for it to cool down if you’ve used it recently, and you can easily enjoy an extra piece of garden furniture by turning it into a table to eat on, play games, or simply place your drinks on. It’s a great way of enjoying two types of garden furniture for the price of one.

In addition, the Tacklife Outdoor Heating Fire Pit Table is made from sturdy steel so you don’t have to worry about cracking or the table surface being damaged. Its burner and control panel are also made from stainless steel so they’ll last a really long time. The ignition device is also easy to use if you want to tweak the flame and make it stronger or weaker. It’s ideally suited for someone who loves the idea of a fire pit but doesn’t want to spend hours stoking the fire or preparing firewood or other materials. Instead, you get all the benefits and none of the hassle, plus you have a free table too for when you don’t need to be warmed up.

