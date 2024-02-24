Bass Pro Shops is having a sale on fishing equipment this weekend

If you’re looking for some new fishing equipment we’d like to direct you toward Bass Pro Shops, where there’s currently a massive sale taking place. Whether you’re looking to fish the best fly fishing spots in the U.S. or teach your kid how to clean a fish, you’re likely to find some big savings. Nearly 500 items are discounted in the sale, including rods, reels, tackle bags, fly boxes, spinners, and nets. And these are really just the start of everything that’s available in the sale, so click over to Bass Pro Shops to have a look around.

Why you should shop the Bass Pro Shops sale

Bass Pro Shops is one of the largest retailers for outdoor and fishing gear, and one of the main reasons for that is its selection. This sale is reflective of everything Bass Pro Shops has to offer, with a huge variety of items seeing some major price drops. A good place to be started is the Abu Garcia Revo SX/Vendetta Casting Rod and Reel Combo. It offers $100 in savings, as it’s from its regular price of $250. If you’d like to piece together your own setup, rods and reels are discounted individually as well. One reel we love is the Penn Spinfisher VI Spinning Reel, which is in the sale.

Recommended Videos

And while a rod and reel are necessities for hauling in a catch, a lot of things you can use to make the day more interesting are discounted in this Bass Pro Shops sale as well. The Bass Pro Shops Extreme Qualifier 360 Backpack is seeing a 33% price drop and is . The Simms Riffle Stockingfoot Waders for Men are from their regular price of $280. And fly fishers can get a little help keep their outings organized with the White River Fly Shop Pocket Fly Box, which is 50% and right now.

Whatever you may be looking to add to your fishing gear, Bass Pro Shops likely has it discounted in this sale. From affordable ways to keep your gear organized to high-end tech like ice-fishing transducers, there’s a lot of savings to shop. Click over to Bass Pro Shops as soon as you can to take advantage of this sale while it lasts.

Editors' Recommendations