 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Adidas Sale: Up to 40% off Predator, Copa Pure soccer cleats

Jen Allen
By
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Adidas doesn’t just have some of the best running shoe deals — it also has a fantastic sale on men’s soccer shoes. Right now, you can pay as little as $40 for a great pair of soccer cleats with plenty of more premium options around too. If you’re looking for a new pair of soccer shoes ready for the next match, we recommend clicking the button below to see exactly what’s out there. There are so many that you’re likely to find the right pair for you by looking through the listing. However, if you need a little guidance, keep reading while we take you through some highlights of the Adidas men’s soccer shoes sale.

What to shop for in the Adidas men’s soccer shoes sale

One of the best sneaker brands around, Adidas has some extensive discounts on men’s soccer shoes. For instance, there’s the for $40 reduced from $80. Limited sizes are still available but they’re a seriously good bargain if you have the right size requirement. They have a supportive mid-cut design with 3D-printed Demonscale elements that cover the coated mesh upper to help you control the ball more accurately.

Recommended Videos

Alternatively, if you need indoor soccer shoes, consider the . Normally priced at $90, they’re down to $68 with many sizes available. If you’re quick, you can also get an extra 20% off by using the Adidas promo code EXTRASALE. They have a mesh upper along with a non-marking rubber outsole and an abrasion-resistant toe cap for improved durability. Made from at least 50% recycled content, they’re great for the environment too.

For the ultimate Adidas soccer shoe, check out the for $270 which are also available for grass too. The laceless cleats also have a Hybridtouch upper with a molded fit with cushioning for key contact areas. It also has a stretchable Primeknit laceless two-piece collar for easy entry. Finally, there’s high-definition grip technology to further help your control when the ball gets close. For the avid soccer player, these are a great investment.

Whatever your budget, the Adidas soccer shoe sale will have something that’s ideal for you. With cheap cleats for those on a budget right up to some pricey premium options for the dedicated player, there’s something for everyone here. While we’ve made a few recommendations, we suggest you click the button below to see what’s actually out there if none of them appeal right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jen Allen
Jen Allen
Freelance Writer
Jen Allen is a technology and lifestyle writer with over 10 years of experience.
Plan a trip to see some incredible fall foliage: 7 stellar spots across the U.S.
The fall colors will be gorgeous in these travel destinations
A pop of fall color in Oak Glen, California (in the San Bernardino Mountains).

The weather is cooler. The nights are longer. The tree leaves are starting to change colors. Finally, fall is here. And now, we have to think about where to go to find the best fall foliage.

Whether you need a quick weekend getaway, a nice change of scenery as you "work from home", or another good reason to travel for great fall foliage, we have you covered. As we enter into a new season, let’s discover some new ideas for fall travel. Come for the colorful fall foliage, and stay for the stunning mountain views, the friendly locals, various pleasant surprises, and a whole lot of good vibes. 

Read more
E-bike tech is coming to kayaking because nobody wants to peddle hard anymore (and who could blame them)
C'mon, everyone, work for it! Just kidding, this is awesome
Kayaking on a lake.

Kayaking is about to get an electrifying new twist that will make it more accessible than ever—electric pedal assist. Taking inspiration from the electric pedal assist technology on bicycles, kayaking companies like Old Town are now designing models that take advantage of your lower body strength as opposed to your back and arms strength, and multiplying your efforts through the power of electricity. While pedal boats have been around for a while, kayaks are starting to get a makeover with electric pedal motors that make the sport more accessible.

Pedaling with your feet is not only more efficient than the age-old paddle-and-row routine, but it also liberates your hands for more vital endeavors, like sipping that lemonade. Steering is not a problem, either. With a handy rudder, you can turn the kayak any way you like.

Read more
How you can get started with backcountry skiing, gear, and avalanche safety this winter
Getting started with off-trail skiing requires a little know-how, the right gear, and a sense of adventure
Man backcountry skiing

These days, more skiers and snowboarders are venturing far beyond official ski resort boundaries than ever before. With the explosion in popularity of backcountry skiing, so-called off-piste exploration has opened a new winter playground for a growing number of riders. But there’s a world of difference between carving a groomed trail and bombing the wild, unmarked backcountry.

From exiting a resort boundary gate to skinning up from a trailhead, backcountry skiing requires a different mindset and a new set of skills and tools than your typical day at the resort. If you’re planning on hitting your first powder stash, now's the time to plan your out-of-bounds tool kit and learn some essential backcountry skiing skills.

Read more