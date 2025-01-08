The secret to tackling coffee stains: teeth whitening powder

Table of Contents Table of Contents How teeth whitening powder works Why it works for coffee stain removal How to use teeth whitening powder

As a daily coffee drinker (and addict), it’s safe to say I’ve tried nearly every teeth whitening product on the market. Despite my best efforts, such as using a straw when drinking iced coffee, consuming three cups of coffee a day leaves me with quite a few coffee stains. From whitening strips to on-the-go whitening pens, I’m always open to trying new ways to stay ahead of coffee stains. Plenty of whitening products on the market can make a difference in coffee stains, but they are only as good as my willingness to use them.

For me, whitening pens never seemed to make my teeth whiter. The whitening strips did seem to work, but the process of using them is enough to make me steer clear. Most whitening strips I’ve tried take at least 30 minutes and are unpleasant. Fortunately, I’ve recently discovered a game changer: teeth whitening powder. Meanwhile, brushing your teeth with teeth whitening powder takes only a few minutes and can easily be added to my regular oral hygiene routine. Here’s why I use teeth whitening powder to fight against coffee stains.

How teeth whitening powder works

I first discovered teeth whitening powder products on my TikTok “for you” page last year. It’s unclear when this teeth-whitening method became popular, but I’m sure glad it did. I’ve tried several brands but found the best coffee stain removal from the Made by Dentists Teeth Whitening Powder. Unlike some brands, this teeth whitening powder is made without toxic ingredients and is cruelty-free and vegan-friendly.

According to Lisa Creaven, Co-Founder of Made by Dentists, “teeth whitening powder is so popular because people are under so much time pressure and are looking for innovative ways to add to their daily routine to maximize the results.”

“Rather than wearing whitening strips for an hour a day, you can add the whitening powder to your morning and evening toothbrushing routine for amazing results,” says Creaven. “I think customers are a lot more informed and educated, so [they’re] looking for products that work hard that are easy to use. The best thing about our whitening powder is that it is a very low abrasive, so you can use it daily to help break down the daily stains that build up, such as coffee, tea, and red wine.”

Made by Dentists’ Teeth Whitening Powder contains a mixture of stain-fighting ingredients, including PAP, hydroxyapatite, and hydrogen peroxide. These ingredients are combined into a very fine powder that is safe for the enamel of your teeth. Ingredients PAP and hydrogen peroxide work together to break down staining, whereas hydroxyapatite works to replenish your enamel.

Why it works for coffee stain removal

I’ve found the best results to fight against coffee stains by using this product twice a day, but once a day still seems to do the trick. I also like that this product is one that you can use as you remember. If you don’t know how to do it every day, it’s still effective. It’s also small enough to take on-the-go while traveling, which makes it even easier to stay consistent with it. I always pack it when traveling to give my teeth an extra whitening boost for photos.

“The reason that the powder is so amazing for coffee stains is typically that people drink coffee every day, and staining is building up daily by incorporating the powder into your oral care routine daily. You’re actively working daily to break down the stains that are being built up all the time. As a dentist, we recommend working on your whitening routine and considering it part of your oral care routine, not a once-a-quarter event,” says Creaven.

How to use teeth whitening powder

Using teeth whitening powder doesn’t take much of a learning curve. The process is pretty simple and, for me, much easier than other forms of teeth whitening products. Here’s how to use teeth whitening powder:

Run your toothbrush in water or apply toothpaste to the toothbrush. Dip your toothbrush into teeth whitening powder. Brush your teeth as you would normally. Brush teeth for at least two minutes. Use one or twice (AM and PM) daily for best results. Enjoy whiter, brighter teeth and fewer coffee, tea, and wine stains.

“I always put on my toothpaste first and then dip the paste into the powder. I think that is the most hygienic way to use the product, and I would recommend spending a little bit longer in the areas where you’re noticing more staining building up,” says Creaven. “You still brush your teeth as normal, so small circular motions along the gum line and the powder will become incorporated into the toothpaste, maximizing the results of both the toothpaste and the powder.”

Teeth whitening powder can be used on its own with any whitening toothpaste. However, Creaven recommends pairing it with “a rebuilding toothpaste or toothpaste for sensitivity” to get added whitening benefits when you use the powder.