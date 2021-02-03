Working on embracing the best beard styles this year? You need the best beard trimmer out there and right now, Best Buy has discounted the finest of them all just in time for Valentine’s Day. The Philips Norelco Multigroom 9000 Trimmer is ordinarily priced at $100 but right now, you can buy it for just $90, saving you $10. It’s sure to be one of the best Valentine’s gifts for men this year. Looking for something more traditional? We also have the best flower delivery deals, too.

The Philips Norelco Multigroom 9000 Trimmer is the best beard trimmer out there. If you’ve been consulting our guide on how to shape a beard for your face shape, this is the best way to achieve such results. The razor is battery-powered so you won’t have to worry about any cords or cables getting in the way. It has 15 guide combs so you can be guaranteed of even cutting no matter what length you set the trimmer to. Besides its cleaning brush and storage pouch, the Philips Norelco Multigroom 9000 Trimmer comes with 25 pieces in all so that it maintains its high level of accuracy.

These include a foil shaving attachment, trimmer head, detail trimmer, nose and ear trimmer, wide trimmer, body shaver, two body hair combs, six hair trimming combs, three beard combs, two stubble combs, an eyebrow comb, plus an adjustable travel comb. As you can imagine, with this number of options, the Philips Norelco Multigroom 9000 Trimmer is great at getting down to the finer details. You won’t have to worry about it leaving behind any unwanted hair, plus its blades are sharp enough that it cuts hairs without any pulling or pinching. You can easily use it to shave body hair too which is sure to be useful in numerous scenarios.

If you’re keen to ensure your beard looks at its best every day of the week, or you want to buy a Valentine’s gift for a loved one passionate about their beard game, you can’t go wrong with the Philips Norelco Multigroom 9000 Trimmer. It’s on sale at Best Buy for a limited time only for just $90. It’s sure to be a fantastic investment.

