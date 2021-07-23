Dealing with an itchy scalp daily is a problem that never seems to go away … if you don’t nip it in the bud, or the root of the problem. See what we did there? Gone are the days of worrying about excess dandruff, an itchy scalp or all-day discomfort (rather than the silky-smooth comfort we’ll discuss today). The best products for a healthy scalp are more diverse than you could ever imagine, and it doesn’t just have to do with your typical shampoo or conditioner.

Of course, there are brands aplenty that have been targeting your scalp with shampoos and conditioners for years, and some of them remain our favorites. But there are also as many brands making innovative new forays into the world of scalp care, through either scalp sprays or, believe it or not, scalp “masks.” If you’ve been growing your hair out, trying a shorter cut or sticking with that same reliable ‘do, scalp care is of the essence. Start stocking your shower with these new favorites, and you’ll see healthier hair and a healthier scalp in no time at all (practically).

Best Anti-Dandruff Treatment: Harry’s 2-in-1 Anti-Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner

Harry’s is building itself into a complete grooming brand, far beyond its much-loved razors. Recent innovations include this easy-to-use and highly effective 2-in-1 anti-dandruff shampoo and conditioner, which soothes your scalp and relieves itching in as little as one week. The results have to be seen to be believed.

Best Hydrating Shampoo: Huron Shampoo

Dry hair can often be the “root” of all issues with your scalp and your mane itself, but grooming upstart Huron has a solution for you. This shampoo is packed with nourishing oils that hydrate your hair and your skin beneath it, all the while strengthening your hair. It’s a jam-packed shampoo that’s got to be part of your routine.

Best Cleansing Shampoo: Olivina Men Cleansing Charcoal Shampoo

Charcoal, for years, was an unheralded ingredient in premium grooming products, but it continues to have something of a moment these days. It’s for good reason, too: It acts as a purifying agent to absorb oil and deep clean your hair. This version from Olivina Men also has organic rosemary essential oil and peppermint essential oil to calm, soothe and refresh.

Best Invigorating Shampoo for a Healthy Scalp: Every Man Jack 2-in-1 Anti-Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner

The secret (or rather, not-so-secret) ingredient in this soothing 2-in-1 hair care product is the use of natural menthol, combined with essential peppermint oil for instant scalp refreshment. Use it at least twice a week for the best results, according to the brand.

Best Premium Shampoo: Kiehl’s 2-in-1 Grooming Solutions Nourishing Shampoo and Conditioner

Kiehl’s continues to put its collective grooming might and know-how into products that are a cut above the rest. This nourishing shampoo and conditioner is positively filled to the brim (literally) with the sort of ingredients to refresh, strengthen, soothe and soften your hair. It’s a premium shampoo worth spending a little more on for a healthy scalp.

Best Innovative Grooming Product for a Healthy Scalp: Malin + Goetz Detox Scalp Mask

MALIN + GOETZ have formulated a solution for your entire scalp, one that’s a little bit different from your ordinary shampoo (in a very good way, that is). In just five minutes, this innovative foaming scalp treatment will target and remove everything from excess product to oil build-up, and the result is a seriously refreshed scalp the whole way through.

Best Luxury Product for a Healthy Scalp: Dr. Barbara Sturm Scalp Serum

Taking care of your scalp sometimes requires going the extra mile, and what we mean to say by that is: You’ve got to invest in the very best every now and again. This scalp serum is made with Hyaluronic Acid, which provides intense hydration, plus Purslane as a means to fight back against irritation. It’s about as well-formulated as any scalp care product on the market, and worth the price.

Best Anti-Dandruff Shampoo for the Active Guy: Art Of Sport Anti-Dandruff Shampoo + Conditioner

The guy on the go, the one who needs a shampoo and conditioner that targets a scalp that goes through all manner of taxing conditions and sweat-filled workouts, will be exceptionally pleased with this Art Of Sport option. Flakes, oil build-up, and a dry scalp are no match for this athlete-tested and approved formula.

