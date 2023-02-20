Think a scent can't be a good luck charm? This list of pick-me-up fragrances might change your mind

A truly great body wash not only smells great, but it also hydrates your skin, works easily in the shower or tub, and leaves you feeling perfectly clean. Now picking what's best for your skin type is easier, as we examine the very best body washes for men. Whether you're coming home from a workout or looking to clean up after a long day of traveling, we have a body wash that's right for you.

Sure, you can find a whole lot of body washes on the market today, but finding what's best for you can be a real challenge. What do you do? Do you choose the one whose packaging you find most attractive, or do you go for the body wash that smells the best? Find out which body wash is best for your skin type.