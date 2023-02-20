Think a scent can't be a good luck charm? This list of pick-me-up fragrances might change your mind

A common misconception in the grooming world is that hair oil is exclusively for guys with medium to long hair lengths. The truth is that these products do wonders for all hair types. Hair oil quickly fixes dry and damaged hair, nourishes the follicles and scalp, and can revive your luscious locks, no matter how thick or thin.
The best hair oils are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and fatty acids that nourish, hydrate, and protect and can even prevent graying or hair loss. And there is always time to incorporate it into your routine. While many other factors play a role here, specific natural oils, like almond oil, are known to aid in regrowth. We're about to share our picks for men's five best men's hair oils.