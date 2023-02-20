 Skip to main content
5 incredible fragrances guaranteed to boost your mood and confidence

Think a scent can't be a good luck charm? This list of pick-me-up fragrances might change your mind

Claudia Savin
By
Try these 9 best body washes to freshen up your 2023
Looking for the best body wash for men? Our top picks
Andrew Davey
By Andrew Davey
December 29, 2022
A man takes a shower.

A truly great body wash not only smells great, but it also hydrates your skin, works easily in the shower or tub, and leaves you feeling perfectly clean. Now picking what's best for your skin type is easier, as we examine the very best body washes for men. Whether you're coming home from a workout or looking to clean up after a long day of traveling, we have a body wash that's right for you.

Sure, you can find a whole lot of body washes on the market today, but finding what's best for you can be a real challenge. What do you do? Do you choose the one whose packaging you find most attractive, or do you go for the body wash that smells the best? Find out which body wash is best for your skin type.

Read more
Answer your winter hair problems: The 5 best men’s hair oils
Try these hair oils to nourish and hydrate
Mark D. McKee
By Mark D. McKee
December 29, 2022
A man's hair with hair oil in it

A common misconception in the grooming world is that hair oil is exclusively for guys with medium to long hair lengths. The truth is that these products do wonders for all hair types. Hair oil quickly fixes dry and damaged hair, nourishes the follicles and scalp, and can revive your luscious locks, no matter how thick or thin.

The best hair oils are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and fatty acids that nourish, hydrate, and protect and can even prevent graying or hair loss. And there is always time to incorporate it into your routine. While many other factors play a role here, specific natural oils, like almond oil, are known to aid in regrowth. We're about to share our picks for men's five best men's hair oils. 

Read more
Good hair doesn’t have to break the bank: These are the best Walmart shampoos
Here are 10 fantastic drugstore shampoos you can find at Walmart
Ty Gaskins
Andrew Davey
By Ty Gaskins and Andrew Davey
December 22, 2022
A man lathering shampoo on his head in the shower, suds building up on the back of his neck.

This may be the most wonderful time of the year for skiers, snowboarders, and everyone who loves to cozy up to a warm fireplace while watching the snow fall outside. But for our hair, the drier cold air outside can be anything but wonderful.

Thankfully, in today’s market, high-quality shampoos aren't limited to high-end luxury items. Believe it or not, you can find also find shampoos with safe ingredients in your local drug store for a fraction of the cost! To help you get a good deal on a great shampoo to help your hair survive the winter, we've put together a list of the best drugstore shampoos to buy from Walmart to keep your hair looking great and healthy no matter how low the temperature drops outside when that next Arctic Blast storm rolls into town.

Read more