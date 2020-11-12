The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

‘Tis the season for dry, rough, and scaly skin if you don’t take proper care of yourself. Winters are harsh on the skin, which is why it’s important to add a body serum to your routine. Similar to facial serums, body serums offer you a stronger dose of active ingredients that work to hydrate and exfoliate.

Below you’ll find our favorite body serums for men. Don’t worry, you’ll be a smooth operator in no time.

Best Serum for Sensitive Skin: Necessaire The Body Serum

Hyaluronic acid is a holy grail skincare ingredient known for its ability to hydrate the skin without irritation. Like all of Necessaire’s products, this serum is vegan, cruelty-free, pH-balanced, non-irritating, and non-sensitizing.

Best Serum for Dry Skin: Josie Maren Argan Milk Intensive Hydrating Body Renewal Serum

A triple threat — this serum exfoliates, hydrates, and nourishes the skin in just a few pumps. Argan oil, argan milk, pineapple enzymes, and lactic acid work in concert to keep the body moisturized and baby soft.

Easiest Application: Just Nutritive Body Nutritive Serum

This spray-on body serum is perfect for those of us who are too lazy to spend time on the application. With 13 moisturizing ingredients like Avocado, Kukui Nut, and Peach Kernal oils you’ll be yelling “feel my legs!” in no time.

Best Serum for Anti-Aging: No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Moisturizing Body Serum

This anti-oxidant rich patented body serum helps protect skin from future signs of aging. It’s enriched with peptides and hyaluronic acid to instantly plump and hydrate the skin.

Best Serum for Psoriasis: Clarin’s Renew Plus Body Serum

Made specifically to resurface the skin, this concentrated formula uses water lily extract to combat dry, flaky surface cells. According to the countless 5-star reviews, this serum is a game-changer for those struggling with psoriasis. Just follow it up with the best body lotion and you’re good to go!

Best Texture: Vichy Ideal Body Serum Milk

French brand Vichy has been a powerhouse in the beauty space since the 1930s. This deeply hydrating formula uses hyaluronic acid in conjunction with essential oils to lock in moisture and keep the skin supple.

Best Serum for Dark Spots: Beekman 1802 Pure Goat Milk Body Serum

Harnessing the power of goat milk to reduce the appearance of age spots, dark spots, stretch marks, uneven skin tone, and aging skin, this proprietary blend is worth every penny.

Best Serum for Mature Skin Types: Kayo Daily Remodeling Serum

Kayo’s gentle remodeling serum harnesses the power of coconut oil and antioxidants to diminish signs of aging, free-radical damage, sun damage, and dryness.

Best Value: Vaseline Intensive Care Radiance Restore Healing Serum

Good ol’ Vaseline coming to the rescue. This affordable serum uses Vaseline jelly to add a protective layer to the surface of the skin and bring damaged skin back to life.

Best Exfoliating Serum: REN Clean Skincare AHA Smart Renewal Body Serum

Over-exfoliating the body with a harsh loofah is so last year. This lightweight exfoliating body serum is chock full of AHA’s (lactic acid and xylitol) designed to chemically exfoliate away dull and dead skin.

