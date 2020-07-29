The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Exfoliating, the process of sloughing off dead skin cells, is essential to anyone’s skincare routine. While some prefer using face scrubs or chemical peels, might we suggest a gentler, vegan option: the Konjac Sponge.

Our love for this soft, avocado-shaped tool is multifold: it’s biodegradable, gentle enough to use every day, and it contains various active ingredients based on the sponge’s color, which means it can tackle virtually any skin concern. The sponge is made using the root of a Konjac plant, a porous vegetable grown in Asia, and comes in several iterations: Gray sponges contain charcoal (great for unclogging pores), green sponges either contain green tea (treats acne) or green clay (restores pH balance for a more even skin tone), and red sponges feature wrinkle-fighting red clay. Because they don’t contain harmful chemicals, Konjac sponges can be used for guys who have dry or sensitive skin. Plus, they’re great for removing sunscreen.

To ensure you get the most out of your Konjac sponge, soak it in warm water before each use to soften it. Meant to be used after your favorite face wash, squeeze out the sponge’s excess water, and apply on your mug in a circular motion. Once you’ve entirely gone over your face, rinse the sponge off with water, and let it air dry. Each sponge lasts up to six weeks, so once you’re done with the sponge just compost it, as it naturally decomposes. Simply put, it’s great for your face, and the environment.

Ready to test drive your very own Konjac sponge? Here are five of our favorites.

The Best Konjac Sponges for Men

Boscia Konjac Cleansing Sponge

With no active ingredients and pH balanced, this Konjac sponge is perfect for sensitive skin.

Honest Gentle Konjac Sponge

Pink kaolin clay and an array of floral extracts help your skin look more radiant.

Eczema Honey Gentle Cleansing Konjac Sponge

Filled with vitamins, skin-plumping lipids, and exfoliating fatty acids, Eczema Honey’s sponge is just a sampling of the brand’s clean beauty products.

Milk and Honey Natural Konjac Sponge

Pink french clay helps exfoliate and even out complexion to keep your skin nice and firm.

Puresol Konjac Facial Sponge

Comprised of active charcoal, this deep-cleaning sponge is a superb option for men with oily skin.

Editors' Recommendations