  1. Grooming

The Best Hair Clippers for At-Home Haircuts

By

Whether you wish to save money by cutting your hair at home or you’re looking to touch up the edges, hair clippers are a great tool to have in the house. Now, you don’t want to jump right in and try to craft the perfect fade on your own head, but a quality hair clipper can provide the proper maintenance for your hair in between haircuts or buzz things down to a uniform length when time calls for a change. A heavy hand helps, but a pair of high-caliber hair clippers go a long way if you want the job done right.

Unfortunately, that trusty beard trimmer with a hair attachment won’t fair as well on top as you might think. You might be able to clean-up around the edges and ears, but hair clippers offer more power in regards to cutting performance and versatility.

With more power comes more responsibility. Hair clippers require more maintenance and attention than your ordinary beard trimmer. You’ll have to apply blade oil, remember to properly sanitize your tools after each use, and become acquainted with the clippers inside and out to ensure safety and proficiency.

We collected some of the best hair clippers to make sure your locks always look fresh and fastidious.

Andis 01557 Professional Hair Clipper

andis

Andis is heralded as the gold standard for professional barbers due to its versatility and performance. It boasts a powerful motor and sharp, adjustable blades that will cut and trim all hair types you throw at it, as well as a lightweight build that makes moving around the head a breeze. Don’t be fooled by its weight, though; an Andis aluminum clipper is built to last for years to come.

Highlights:

  • Instead of attachments, clipper blade is adjustable from fine to coarse size 000 to size 1
  • Powerful motor supplies 14,000 cutting strokes per minute (like a lawnmower for your head)
  • Lightweight, yet sturdy build offers longevity and efficient use

Remington HC4250 Self-Haircut Kit

remington

The Remington HC4250 makes at-home self haircuts easy and effective with an ergonomic design that fits comfortably in the palm of your hand. The shape makes it easier for you to reach the back of your head and cut around the ears without mistakes, while the extra-wide, durable stainless steel blades provide incredible cutting performance to maintain any mane, fine or thick. This is a great option for those who like to keep their hair sharp and short.

Highlights:

  • Nine length-adjusting combs, cleaning brush, storage pouch, and blade oil
  • Rechargeable lithium battery with 40 minutes of run time
  • Features a contoured, extra-wide blade for maximum cutting performance

WONER Cordless Hair Clippers

woner

WONER’s cordless and quiet clipper is great for those just getting into cutting their own hair at home, specifically because it’s super easy to use. It boasts all the specifications of a professional-grade clipper — a powerful motor;  sharp, durable titanium and ceramic blades; nine guard attachments for every hair length — but it’s housed in a lightweight and compact frame for added viability no matter your expertise. The WONER hair clippers set also includes a pair of barber scissors, comb, blade oil, and a cleansing brush, all delivered in a protective hard case for easy storage.

Highlights:

  • Nine attachments
  • Four hours of cordless run time
  • Quiet motor

