This pizza oven can bake a pizza in a minute, and it’s 58% off

Gilt has a great offer on a pizza oven for anyone who has yet to jump on the joys of making their own pizza from home. Right now, you can buy the Nutrichef Pizza Oven for $270 instead of $650. That means you’re saving a huge 58% or $380 off the regular price. It’s the perfect time to spruce up your outdoor kitchen for less. Here’s what you need to know about it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Nutrichef Pizza Oven

Designed to be effortless to use, the Nutrichef Pizza Oven is perfect for anyone seeking one of the best outdoor pizza ovens. It has a distinctive design with foldable feet which make it easy to transport if you want to take it camping with you as well as use from your garden. The Nutrichef Pizza Oven comes with a gas burner included with one-touch gas ignition making it easy to turn on the heat.

Besides the built-in gas ignition, there are adjustable heat controls via a dial so you can easily cook stone-baked pizzas fresh in just one minute once it’s warmed up sufficiently. Learn how to make pizza from scratch and you’ll enjoy a far better pizza and for less than your average takeout too.

The Nutrichef Pizza Oven is made from high-grade stainless steel with an insulated body, rolling flame, and dense stone. Its feet are aluminum and are retractable while there’s skidproof rubber. Just add on essential kitchen tools and appliances and you’re all set for a delicious experience.

Nutrichef is a well-known name in the world of kitchen accessories so it makes sense that it would also know how to develop great pizza ovens. A maximum temperature of 500C means it’s all good for the best stone-baked pizzas possible, being able to achieve temperatures much higher than your standard oven.

The Nutrichef Pizza Oven usually costs $650 but right now, you can buy it from Gilt for $270 so you save a huge $380 off the regular price. This is a great price for a pizza oven and if you’re keen to make pizza night a regular thing at home, this is your chance to do so for less.

