This Cuisinart portable gas grill is 39% off for a limited time

Aaron Mamiit
By
Grilling season is in full swing, and if you don’t own a grill yet, here’s an offer from Gilt that you may want to shop — the Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Tabletop Portable Gas Grill at 39% off, which pulls its price down to just $165 from $274. There’s a lot of interest in grill deals right now, so we don’t expect this offer to last long. If you want to pocket the savings of $109, you’re going to have to push through with the purchase as soon as possible, because tomorrow may already be too late.

Why you should buy the Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Tabletop Portable Gas Grill

The Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Tabletop Portable Gas Grill is the perfect companion for a small family or a couple. It features a 145-square-inch grilling surface that’s large enough for a hearty meal, and it will get the cooking done quickly because it heats up faster than a full-sized grill while consuming far less gas. The gas grill also comes with a spill-resistant drip tray so you can collect and properly dispose of all the juices, and a VersaStand integrated adjustable telescoping base that allows it to quickly transform from tabletop use to floor stand use.

Take the Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Tabletop Portable Gas Grill anywhere you go because it’s easy to carry with its ergonomic handle, so you can bring it to the beach, to the campsite, or even just for a fresh meal in your backyard. However, before you start cooking, you may want to check out these grilling recipes and tips to maximize the Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Tabletop Portable Gas Grill, and these grilling safety tips so that you can prevent any accidents.

If the Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Tabletop Portable Gas Grill is big enough for you, then you’re going to want to buy it for a steal price of only $165 from Gilt, following a $109 discount on its original price of $274. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this bargain gets taken down though, so if you want this grill for 39% more affordable than usual, you need to push through with the transaction within the day. Once the offer ends, there’s no telling when you’ll get another chance to buy the Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Tabletop Portable Gas Grill for this cheap.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Make the best ever bruschetta with this simple secret
Don't like raw tomatoes? No problem.
Bruschetta

Tomatoes are one of those foods that can be very polarizing. People have strong opinions about these juicy little fruits (yes, fruits) and where they do and do not belong (don't get me started on guacamole). I myself took several years to come around to tomatoes in their full spectrum of delicious possibilities. I always loved tomato soups and sauces, but what I realized as I got older was that while I usually loved cooked tomatoes, I was very skeptical when it came to raw preparations. Still, well into my culinary career and love affair with food, a tomato has to be in beautiful, perfectly ripe shape for me to enjoy it in a raw state. And while summertime is when I love to indulge in bright caprese salads, gorgeously zesty salsas, and silky, spicy gazpachos, most of the year, it's hard to find a tomato I'll enjoy raw. That's why I created this recipe for cooked bruschetta.
Traditionally, bruschetta is comprised of raw tomatoes, garlic, onion, and perhaps a drizzling of balsamic vinegar. Admittedly, when the tomatoes are plump and gorgeous in their summertime bods, I absolutely love this preparation. Unfortunately, though, most of the year, those dazzling tomatoes aren't always readily available. That's why I created this recipe.
If you've ever wondered how to make bruschetta, this recipe isn't exactly the most authentic. But while it isn't necessarily the most traditional, that doesn't stop it from being absolutely delicious. Buttery, perfectly toasted baguette slices are topped with a beautifully caramelized, jammy, and rich tomato, onion, and garlic filling with just the slightest hint of sweetness provided by sauteed red bell pepper. The combination is truly extraordinary and will soon become your go-to appetizer for every party you host.

Bruschetta recipe

How to make soubise, a 3-ingredient onion sauce for grilled meat
Jazz up your meat with this delicious sauce
A plate of onion sauce on pork chops

If you're looking to level up your grilled meat dishes without using barbecue sauce, then soubise sauce is the sauce for you. This sauce is quick and easy to make. You only need a few ingredients and you’re good to go. By the way, it not only goes well with grilled meats, but it also pairs well with roasted meats and chicken.

In classical French Cuisine, the five mother sauces are the foundation of all the smaller sauces. One of these smaller sauces is the soubise sauce, which is an alteration of the béchamel mother sauce. With just a few simple pantry ingredients, you are on your way to a thick and velvety sauce that can elevate most meat dishes.

Mezcal service is the latest great import from south of the border
The latest trend in mezcal is an elevated service style
Mezcal service at Little Coyote.

Mezcal is making waves north of the border and showing few signs of slowing down. Part of the movement involves not only exposure to new producers and styles within the mezcal world, but new ways of presenting the stuff too.

Enter mezcal service, the approach by Oaxaca-inspired Tennessee restaurant Little Coyote. The eatery did not invent the service -- instead, they're borrowing from an age-old traditional Mexican method of putting the spirit on a pedestal and serving it with all the related accouterments. Think of it in the same vein as a wine tasting, where the liquid is treated to complementary nibbles, presented somewhat elegantly and in a way that really slows down and embraces the details of the specific agave spirits being poured.
The birth of mezcal service

