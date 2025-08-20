 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Coffee grind sizes explained: The key to better-tasting home brews

Choosing the right grind size, from pour over to espresso

By
Coffee beans, ground coffee, and a cup of coffee
Ju Sales / Shutterstock

If you’ve only ever used a regular drip coffee maker to brew coffee, chances are you may have thought all ground coffee is the same. Regular bags of pre-ground coffee typically have a medium grind size, making them ideal for use in regular coffee makers. Once you start experimenting with different brewing methods, such as pour-over or espresso, you’ll find that each requires a distinct grind size for optimal extraction (I learned this the hard way). For example, brewing coffee with a French Press requires a coarsely ground coffee, whereas an espresso machine requires a finely ground coffee.

If you’re accustomed to using pod-style coffee, such as K-Cups or Nespresso capsules, you may not have given much thought to the various grind sizes of coffee. After all, the coffee is hidden behind a capsule, so you have no idea of its texture. However, matching the type of grind to your brewing method is a must to yield a delicious cup of coffee at home. Below, explore our coffee grind size guide to help you select the best type of coffee for every brewing method.

Coffee grind size guide: Why it matters

grind size
Cup of Couple / Pexels

Before we dive into the various types of brewing methods, let’s first explore the differences between the available grind sizes on the market. Some brands offer pre-ground coffee in different varieties. You can also choose to grind your whole bean coffee to your desired grind level. Coffee grind sizes can range from extra fine to extra coarse.

Recommended Videos

Extra-finely ground coffee has almost the consistency of powdered sugar, whereas coarsely ground coffee is more like the texture of coarse sea salt or peppercorns. Between these two extremes are several grind sizes, including fine, medium, and medium-coarse. Each of these has a specific role in certain coffee brewing methods.

Overall, the grind size is essential for optimal extraction from coffee grinds and ensuring you brew the best-tasting cup of coffee. A coffee that is more finely ground has a larger surface area, resulting in a much faster extraction than coarsely ground coffee. As explained by Barista expert Dero, coffee grind sizes refer to the small particles of coffee beans in different sizes, designed to match various brewing methods. Exploring our coffee grind size guide will help you hone in on precisely the correct particle size to use for your preferred brewing method.

Coarse grind

Pouring coffee from a French press
Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels

French press brewing involves immersion brewing, where the coffee grounds steep in hot water to produce a rich, bold cup of coffee. Due to the steeping process required, you’ll want to use a coarsely ground coffee with a French Press coffee maker. Using coffee that is too finely ground will result in little particles seeping into your coffee, as particles could pass through the French Press filter. Grind your coffee to a coarse, chunky consistency for best results with this method. Alternatively, you can purchase pre-ground coffee for a French press from a reputable coffee brand, such as Klatch Coffee.

Coarsely ground coffee also works well when making cold brew coffee. The coarse particles help prevent overextraction of coffee during the long steeping process required to make cold brew coffee. If you use the wrong grind size for cold brew, you may end up with a cold brew coffee that tastes way too bitter. Over time as you adjust to your preferred brewing method, you’ll find it a lot easier to know precisely what grind size to use and when.

Medium grind

Pour-over coffee
Ron Lach / Pexels

When brewing coffee with a pour-over coffee maker, use medium-coarse coffee for optimal results. Pour over coffee can be a bit trickier, as every maker is different. Some may work better with a medium-coarse grind that is just slightly finer than coarse, whereas others may need a slightly finer grind. For this method, I recommend experimenting by grinding your beans to different textures until you find a setting that suits you best. For smaller single-serve pour-overs, start with a little finer texture. Automatic drip coffee makers will always use a medium grind coffee.

AeroPress brewing is another coffee brewing method that requires a special grind size. A medium-fine grind is recommended to use with an AeroPress. The same goes for a Moka Pot, which requires using a coffee with the consistency of table salt for optimal extraction. Using the wrong size in these cases can lead to a clogged filter or coffee that tastes too weak or bitter.

Finely ground coffee

Espresso portafilter
flockine / Pixabay

Finely ground coffee is used for brewing espresso, due to the short brewing time. As coffee grinds come into contact with water, finely ground coffee pushes the grinds close together, allowing pressurized water to increase the extraction speed. Using a coffee that is too coarsely ground means the water flows through the coffee too quickly to brew espresso. The larger surface area of finely ground coffee for brewing espresso creates a larger surface area, allowing us to brew the perfect shot of espresso.

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content. She loves to travel to new…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Meet Bulletproof’s new cold brew coffee — made to fuel your summer adventures
A new cold brew coffee is here
Bulletproof Cold Brew

Bulletproof is entering the ready-to-brew cold brew category for the first time with the launch of two new cold brew coffee blends. This marks the brand's first-ever Ground Cold Brew Coffee line, designed for easy at-home prep, smooth taste, and feel-good ingredients. With added benefits beyond caffeine, each of the two blends is crafted with 100% Arabica coffee beans in a coarse ground size to optimize cold brew extraction. The line features two distinct blends, which include:

The Original (12oz | $16.99) – A smooth medium roast with notes of cinnamon, plum, and orange, rounded out with a cocoa hazelnut finish.
The High Achiever (10oz | $16.99) – A medium-dark roast with functional ingredients like Lion’s Mane, B Vitamins, and Coffeeberry to support focus, brain power, and clean energy, with 2x the caffeine of a regular cup of coffee.

Read more
The easiest ways to make hazelnut coffee that actually taste great
3 methods to enjoy hazelnut flavor in your coffee
Cup of coffee

When I think of classic flavored coffee, hazelnut is one of the first flavors that comes to mind. Hazelnut coffee is almost like my version of comfort food, except in coffee form. The slightly nutty, sweet taste of hazelnut works perfectly, whether it's a regular hot coffee or an iced coffee. You can find hazelnut coffee at almost any coffee shop, but it's also super easy to make at home. Here's how to make hazelnut coffee in three ways.

How to make hazelnut coffee using flavored beans

Read more
Drinking this coffee could increase your blindness risk by 700%
Should you rethink your coffee choice?
instant coffee

We all have our coffee preferences, but this recent study could have you rethinking your favorite coffee choice. A recent study published in the journal Food Science & Nutrition found that instant coffee drinkers could be at increased risk of developing age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a condition associated with blindness. The study analyzed data collected from over 500,000 individuals, concluding that instant coffee drinkers may be at an increased risk of developing AMD. The most common type of AMD, known as dry AMD, is a leading cause of vision loss in older adults and does not currently have a cure. This condition affects a small region in the back of the retina, causing damage that can lead to blurry spots and a loss of vision over time.

The complex study identified an overlap between a person's genetic disposition towards drinking instant coffee and their risk for dry AMD. Within this genetic correlation, the study suggests that drinking instant coffee (compared to other types of coffee) could increase the risk of developing dry AMD by about 700 times. This research provides new insight into AMD pathogenesis, offering a potential next step for researchers to contribute to personalized prevention strategies such as genetically informed lifestyle interventions. The study did not find any correlation between instant coffee and wet AMD.

Read more