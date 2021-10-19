Eat a Sweet Treat and Support Breast Cancer Awareness

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month; An annual campaign organized by breast cancer charities to increase awareness of the illness and raise money for research into its treatment and cure. According to BreastCancer.org, “about 1 in 8 U.S. women develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetime. A man’s lifetime risk of breast cancer is about 1 in 833. In 2021, an estimated 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the U.S and about 2,650 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in men.”

Organizations across America have found creative ways to spread awareness and raise money toward research and treatment. From bedazzling bras for auction to arranging walkathons to hosting pink fashion shows, groups across the country have strived to make fundraising for this imperative cause, enjoyable and family-friendly.

Sugar Factory Think Pink Insane Milkshake

A noteworthy treat that is for a good cause can be found at Sugar Factory American Brasserie. For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Sugar Factory American Brasserie has introduced a limited edition Think Pink Insane Milkshake. Available the entire month of October, a portion of the sales from this over-the-top shake will be donated to organizations working to further breast cancer research. The milkshake consists of a delicious blend of strawberry ice cream and vanilla soft serve, presented in a light pink ganache dipped mug decorated with pink sprinkles and laced with a Hubba Bubba bubble gum ribbon. The decadent dessert is topped with whipped cream, pink pearls, a candy necklace, and a whirly pop or cotton candy, and served in a pink and white striped straw.

If you’ve never been to a Sugar Factory, expect nothing less than an Instagram-worthy experience. When you step inside, there will be a strong aroma of sugary treats. You’ll wonder if your senses are being overwhelmed by the scent of marshmallows, whipped cream, cotton candy, chocolate, or just straight sugar. Looking around, you’ll notice images (approximately 24 x 30 inches in size) of well-known celebrities posing with Sugar Factory treats. Anticipate seeing a picture of Kim Kardashian holding a lollipop, Drake with a steaming cocktail that’s larger than his face, and Snoop Dogg with a gigantic sundae that consists of 24 scoops of ice cream.

As you walk through the restaurant to your table, you’ll see some customers eating over-the-top looking desserts (and some in post-sweets sugar comas) while others are munching on rainbow-colored mini burgers and fries. The menu is extensive and can be daunting, but we can thank the team for designing a picture menu since our eyes are probably hungrier than our stomachs. Don’t be fooled by the decadent desserts such as milkshakes and sundaes and the all-encompassing cocktail menu. Sugar Factory also serves soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, pasta dishes, seafood, and steak entrees; it’s not all about the sweets!

Sugar Factory offers a sweet escape with locations throughout the United States, including New York City, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Delaware, Tampa, Atlanta, Biloxi, San Diego, Atlantic City, Chicago, Connecticut, Orlando, Miami, and Mall of America. The brand reaches internationally in Nassau, Bahamas, Bahrain, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi.

If you’re wondering how to donate to a good cause this month, look no further. The Think Pink Insane Milkshake is available at all Sugar Factory locations throughout the United States and can be enjoyed throughout the month of October. If you don’t have access to the Sugar Factory, check with your local community to see how you can participate in breast cancer events. Every little bit helps and you can have some fun along the way as you support a very special cause.

