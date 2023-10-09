 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Meal-kit maker Blue Apron to be sold — This is what that means for you

Is this good news or bad news?

Tabitha Britt
By
Blue apron food box
Blue Apron

Blue Apron, the original meal kit service, is getting bought out by Wonder Group, a food delivery startup founded by Marc Lore, a former Walmart and Jet exec.

This is pretty big news for the meal kit industry, but what does it mean for you, the customer?

Recommended Videos

Well, it’s still too early to say for sure, but a few things could happen. Keep reading to find out what the potential impacts of this sale could mean for Blue Apron customers.

Related

Blue Apron stockholders are entitled to $13 per share of Class A common stock

If you’re a stockholder, you lucked out.

According to an official press release, Blue Apron stockholders are entitled to receive $13 in cash per share (Class A common stock) through a tender offer by Wonder Group. That’s a 137% premium to the stock’s closing price of $5.49 on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

Its shares more than doubled on Friday, according to CNN. The transaction is set to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

While this news is exciting for stockholders, it may come as a blow to Blue Apron itself.

Blue Apron was the first meal-kit delivery company to go public, with a valuation of $1.89 billion. Wonder Group acquired the company for a mere $103 million, a significant decrease from its previous valuation.

The company was known for offering generous sign-up offers of discounted meal kits to attract new customers. However, once those discounted offers expired, many customers canceled their subscriptions.

By 2022, Blue Apron was cash-poor and had laid off about 10% of its corporate employees.

People cooking Blue Apron meals
Blue Apron

The merger with Wonder Group could benefit current and future Blue Apron customers

The hope is that the acquisition by Wonder Group will help the company recover from its financial struggles and provide a more stable and improved experience for current and future Blue Apron customers, which should mean more affordable meal plan options and additional menu choices.

“By joining forces with Wonder, we continue to realize our vision of Better Living Through Better Food and support how families and loved ones come together over food,” Blue Apron President and Chief Executive Officer Linda Findley said in the press release. “Wonder and Blue Apron deliver high-quality, chef-curated meals, making this a great match to offer more incredible mealtime experiences.”

The company also noted that the Blue Apron name and brand customers “know and love” will remain the same, suggesting that customers can expect continuity in the brand, service, and overall experience.

“Wonder is creating the mealtime super app, serving a broad range of occasions that feature cuisines from some of the world’s best chefs and restaurants while leveraging our culinary engineering and vertically integrated model,” added Lore.

So, how does this acquisition affect you as a consumer? It might mean tastier Blue Apron meals at a potentially lower cost. But we’ll have to wait and see how the acquisition plays out in terms of pricing, menu options, and overall customer experience.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tabitha Britt
Tabitha Britt
There are 5 ways to make the best scrambled eggs: Learn how to master them all
This breakfast staple can be scrambled many different ways — which is your favorite?
Scrambled eggs

Arguably the most popular breakfast item in this country, the scrambled egg is a thing of pure beauty. Coaxing us awake each morning with its pillowy, warm texture, and mild, nutritious savoriness, it's ready to take on any topping from hot sauce to caviar, eager to nourish and satisfy. This low-calorie, quick-cooking, healthful little package is the perfect way to start the day. And for this, sweet scrambled egg, we are thankful.

We all know that there are about a million different breakfast egg preparations. From poached to fried to soft-boiled, everyone has a favorite. But there's just something everyone adores about the scramble. Perhaps it's the no-frills presentation or the way they so perfectly pile on a piece of toast. Whatever the reasons, there are plenty of answers to the question about how to make scrambled eggs. And if you don't know the basic methods of scrambling an egg, you're doing this beautiful breakfast staple, and yourself, a disservice.

Read more
Is erythritol harmful? What a dietitian says recent data means for your keto diet
Erythritol is common in many keto foods — what does that mean for your health?
Erythritol

While sugar substitutes have been around for more than a century, they didn't really become mainstream here in the U.S. until around the mid-70s. According to Carolyn De La Pena, professor of American Studies at UC Davis and author of Empty Pleasures: The Story of Artificial Sweeteners from Saccharin to Splenda, between 1975 and 1984, Americans increased their consumption of artificial sweeteners by 150%. This timeline makes sense when you take into account that the late seventies coincided with the start of our crazed diet culture and the revolving door of fad diets.
One such diet that doesn't seem to be going anywhere, however, is the keto diet. Still hugely popular among Americans trying to shed a few pounds, keto focuses heavily on limited or no carbohydrates. Because sugar contains carbohydrates, followers of keto have turned to artificial sweeteners to satisfy those late-night cravings — sweeteners that, more often than not, contain erythritol. Erythritol, in particular, has become hugely popular because it's much better for baking than other sugar substitutes, has less of an artificial flavor, and will keep the eater in ketosis, which is key for losing weight on the keto diet.
A new study has made waves recently because its findings indicate there's a link between erythritol and higher rates of heart attack and stroke (though the study did note that only an association was found — not causation. So should you be worried?
We asked Dan LeMoine, board-certified holistic nutritionist, the award-winning author of Fear No Food and the clinical director at Phoenix-based Re:vitalize Nutrition, what he had to say about erythritol, including its benefits and potential health risks. "Artificial sweeteners are still sweeteners. While many are non-nutritive or zero-calorie, we tend to view them similarly as we do regular sweeteners or sugars — moderation is key. While many have amazing implications on weight loss — being low to no-calorie options and having little impact on blood sugar, some have their downside," he said.

Is there a cause for concern with sugar substitution?
While some of that sugar substitution has been good for waistlines and health issues that come from obesity, it seems to be causing more and more concern when it comes to other potential health issues. "For example," said LeMoine, "some research indicates the popular sweeteners stevia may have negative effects on the gut microbiome. And the recent study showing a correlation between the sugar alcohol, erythritol, and heart attack and stroke."

Read more
Wondering how to get rid of bloating? The best foods to beat belly bloat
From apples to rhubarb, here are a few of our favorite tasty bloating remedies
Man with bloated tummy.

No one likes to feel bloated. Not only may you feel a little self-conscious if you have a prominent, protruding, bloated belly, but bloating is also physically uncomfortable and can make you feel sluggish. Unfortunately, quite a few foods can cause bloating, and there are additional factors that can make you bloated, so feeling bloated after eating, drinking, or even exercising is rather common.

The good news is that there are certain foods that can reduce bloating to help you relieve the discomfort. Foods that help with bloating do not make you lose fat, but they can reduce inflammation in the gut and reduce fluid retention to help you get rid of any gas or water causing a belly pooch.

Read more