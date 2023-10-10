I found a Blackstone grill in Walmart’s rival Prime Day sale

We’re at a delightful time for outdoor activities, now, as fall has officially blossomed. If you stayed inside most of June and July due to the heat, your excuses are waning. It’s time to enjoy the great outdoors again, and this Blackstone grill we found at Walmart is sure to accentuate the pleasure you’ll feel. Formerly $227, now $197, the Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 28-inch Griddle Cooking Station is $30 off and a great way to compliment the October Prime Day kitchen appliance deals we’ve been finding. So, tap the button below to check it out for yourself or keep reading for our take.

Why you should buy the Blackstone Adventure Ready Griddle Cooking Station

The full name of this outdoor cooker, the Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 28-inch Griddle Cooking Station is a mouthful, but also hints at all of the key parts of the machine. It’s adventure ready due to its two wheels, which will help you get the grill to its desire location and over that pesky, protruding oak root. 2-burner refers to the two separate propane-fueled heating plates on the Blackstone’s massive surface, able to be heated to separate temperatures. For example, one side can be used to sear meat, while the other handles the more delicate veggies, such as this grilled corn on the cob. Each side heats at 17,500 BTUs. In truth, however, 28-inch is only half of the story. This Blackstone grill is 28.75 x 18.25 inches, giving you 524 square inches of total cooking space. That’s enough to hold 33 eggs, 87 hot dogs, or 21 burgers. Finally, griddle shows that this product is technically a griddle, not a grill, due to its flat surface.

Blackstone’s Adventure Ready Griddle Cooking Station is perfect for anyone looking for a breath of fresh air while cooking. Maybe you’ll try these four fall outdoor cooking recipes? And hey, if you really get into it, you can try for the legendary winter barbeque success. In any event, you should tap the button below to check out the Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 28-inch Griddle Cooking Station for just $197. Its usual price is $227, so you’re saving $30 while this deal lasts.

