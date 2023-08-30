 Skip to main content
This is the excuse you’ve been waiting for to buy a Blackstone

A man using the Blackstone 36-inch Gas Griddle Cooking Station in a yard.
Blackstone

If you’ve been waiting for a good opportunity to buy a Blackstone grill, Amazon has just come up with a great deal. Right now, you can buy the Blackstone 36-inch Gas Griddle Cooking Station with four burners for $405 meaning you save $45 off the regular price of $450. A decent saving of 10%, it’s a good investment to ensure you can enjoy grilling up a storm any time you want. Let’s take a look at what it offers or you can simply hit the buy button to make a purchase right away.

Why you should buy the Blackstone 36-inch Gas Griddle Cooking Station

Sure to be one of the best gas grills you could own right now, the Blackstone 36-inch Gas Griddle Cooking Station has a lot going for it. Its grill is simple to use and easy to assemble so you can get cooking in no time. It has a battery-powered push-button ignition with four independently controlled 15,000 BTU stainless steel burners that provide a total of 60,000 BTUs. It’s possible to control them with low to high temperatures with propane fuelled by a standard 20-pound tank. There’s tank storage featured within the design too so you can tuck it nicely under the left side shelf so it all looks pretty neat and tidy.

Between the four stainless steel burners, there’s 720 square inches of flat-top grilling so it’s ideal for restaurant-style cooking. It’s ideal for all meals from eggs to pancakes, quesadillas, grilled cheese, steak or anything else you can think of. It’s easily one of the best grills in terms of flexibility. Underneath is a bottom shelf and two side shelves so there’s plenty of room for food storage as well as space for preparing your meal.

Built to last, the Blackstone 36-inch Gas Griddle Cooking Station has a powder-coated black steel frame while above the stainless steel burners, the cooktop is thick cold rolled steel. It’s all very simple to clean so you don’t have to worry about added hassle once you’ve finished cooking. There’s even a rear grease trap for collecting all the mess.

Packed with everything you could need from a great cooking station, the Blackstone 36-inch Gas Griddle Cooking Station is usually priced at $450. Today, you can buy it through Amazon for $405 so you save $45. It’s sure to be a great way to enhance your outdoor cooking experience for a while to come. Check it out now before you miss out.

