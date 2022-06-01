Best Men’s Workout Clothing Deals

REI is the go-to destination for all things adventure, active, and outdoors. Right now, REI is offering some incredible deals on items on all of the best workout brands for men. Whether you’re looking to go on your next long distance run on the trail or on the track, REI has everything you need to get moving. Remember, every order over $50 ships for free, so snag these incredible deals while you can. With prices this low, inventory won’t last long.

REI Co-op On The Trail Run Jacket — $44, was $90

At over 50%, this Co-op On The Trail Run Jacket is a steal at only $45, down from its original price of $90. This jacket was designed for the man on the go: it packs into its own pocket and allows you to wear it as an armband. Never again be caught in unpleasant weather without the right gear. The Trail Run Jacket’s front, back, and shoulders are made with ripstop nylon and treated with a durable water repellent finish to wick rain away and keep the wind at bay. The side cuffs are made from moisture-wicking stretch polyester that will keep you cool and comfy, even when you’re working up a sweat. The thumb holes ensure that your sleeves stay in place no matter the intensity of your run and the drop-in right pocket and zippered left pocket make it easy to access all of your essentials. This jacket is the Swiss Army knife of running jackets and is only one click away from being your companion the next time you hit the trail running.

Buy Now

2XU Motion Compression Tights — $69, was $90

Originally $90, these motion compression tights by 2XU are on sale for $69, saving you $21 and 24%. These tights are exactly what you need to take your run to the next level. The PWX compression fabric provides lightweight, flexible support– it wicks moisture away and dries quickly, ensuring that you stay cool and comfortable throughout your entire run. The sun is a killer on long-distance runs especially, but the fabric contains a UPF 50 shield, protecting you from those dangerous UV rays. They come complete with side pockets to easily store your phone and keys during your run, and the flatlock seams were designed to minimize chafing. These motion compression tights by 2XU are everything you need and nothing that you don’t. It’s not always easy to learn how to choose workout clothing, but these tights are a must-have. Don’t miss out on wearing them on your next run.

Buy Now

Nike Windrunner Trail Jacket — $84, was $120

It’s hard to believe this versatile Nike Windrunner jacket is on sale for $84, marked down 30% from its original price of $120, but it is definitely true and it is definitely a deal you don’t want to miss. Nike is one of the best athlesisure brands for men and women alike, but the Windrunner is as functional as it is fashionable. This jacket was designed to keep up with you on your runs when the weather gets cool, no matter where the road takes you. Nike’s Windrunner provides lightweight weather resistance and comes with stowaway mittens, making it the perfect companion for runs for chilly morning or evening adventures. When temperatures rise, the Nike Windrunner jacket can be folded up and stored inside the front pocket; this jacket is packable perfection. Its hood adds an extra layer of protection from the weather and the reflective elements keep you safe and seen on the road. Nike Windrunner’s zippered hand pockets feature woven pulls, which allow for ease of use as you move, and the drop-in pockets provide an ideal spot to stash extra items.

Buy Now

New Balance Impact Run Winter Jacket — $112, was $150

New Balance jackets are top-notch, and the New Balance Impact Run Winter Jacket is no exception. It’s currently on sale for $112, 25% off its original price of $150 for a total savings of $38. Though it may be summer now, this jacket is a must-have for your winter runs. The bonded woven fabric provides optimum wind resistance on the outside while the heat grid lining keeps your core warm on the inside. A warm core means a warm body all over, and the dropped back hem adds a little bit of extra coverage for additional warmth. The zippered pockets are perfect for storing your essentials while you run and the reflective elements ensure that others can see you in low-light settings. If you keep up your outdoor runs all year long, take advantage of this deal now because winter will be here before you know it.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations