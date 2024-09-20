 Skip to main content
Pilates HIIT is the new workout fusion to level up your strength and cardio fitness

This workout fusion gives you the benefits of both

The new workout trend, Pilates HIIT, is the interesting fusion of Pilates and HIIT or high-intensity interval training. 

What is Pilates?

Pilates is rising in popularity, and it’s an effective full-body workout with over 600 exercises and variations to choose from. You perform low-impact Pilates exercises on a mat or specialized equipment like the stability chair.

What is HIIT?

HIIT is the term for workouts involving short bursts of intense exercise with recovery periods. The goal is to increase your heart rate to at least 80% of your maximum heart rate. HIIT combines exercises like high knees and speed squats with strength training exercises using body weight, dumbbells, and resistance bands.

The fusion of Pilates and HIIT

man doing pilates leg and arm stretch seated wooden floor
Photology 1971 / Adobe

Pilates HIIT merges the principles of Pilates and high-intensity interval training for a rewarding workout. This fusion usually involves short bursts of high-intensity exercises followed by lower-intensity movements and quick resting periods. For example, your fusion workout might include mountain climbers with Pilates leg circles or frog jumps with Pilates scissors. You’ll alternate between short bursts of intense cardio activity like jumping jacks and low-impact Pilates moves like planks and leg lifts.

What are the benefits of Pilates HIIT?

two people doing jumping jacks
Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels

Pilates HIIT gives you the benefits of Pilates alongside the benefits of HIIT. Pilates is a restorative core-centered workout that brings stress relief, boosts muscle tone, and improves posture. Research shows that Pilates supports your body’s structure by balancing mobility, strength, and flexibility.

Research shows that HIIT is beneficial for heart health and brain health. HIIT gets your heart pumping and calories burning, as well as helping you build muscle mass and definition. 

Why not add variety to your workout routine and get the benefits of both? When you want more impact than just Pilates alone, Pilates HIIT is the way to go.

