Ginger turmeric shots have many benefits

Both ginger and turmeric offer a variety of medicinal benefits, often used as part of a holistic health or wellness routine. While you can consume ginger and turmeric in supplement (capsule) form, they can come in whole form, which can be used to create a healthy ginger turmeric shot. Starting your day with a quick ginger turmeric shot is a great way to boost your immunity and support healthy digestion. Although you can find some pre-made ginger turmeric shots at the store, making a DIY ginger turmeric shot is easy and far more cost-effective. Below, learn more about the benefits of this wellness shot and how to make our favorite simple ginger turmeric shot recipe.

What is a ginger turmeric shot?

Ginger turmeric shots can vary between recipes but often contain ginger, turmeric, orange or lemon, and some black pepper to help activate the curcumin in the turmeric. The addition of citrus fruit like orange or lemon helps add sweetness to make the shot palatable. Ginger turmeric shots can be taken every day for best results but can also be taken sporadically depending on your health and wellness goals.

Benefits of ginger turmeric shots

One of the primary reasons to start your day with a ginger turmeric shot is for an immune-system boost. In addition, these herbs have been found to reduce inflammation, relieve chronic pain, and provide a healthy dose of antioxidants.

Ginger decreases the production of inflammatory substances in the body, while turmeric helps lower levels of enzymes that can cause inflammation. People with chronic pain from inflammatory conditions like arthritis might benefit from a daily ginger-turmeric shot. In addition, some research has found that ginger and turmeric can help support healthy brain function and fight depression and anxiety.

How to make your own ginger turmeric shots

Making this ginger turmeric shot recipe is super simple, requiring only a few ingredients. Each recipe yields 10 shots, which means you will only need to make one batch a week.

Ingredients

2 oranges, peeled

2 lemons, peeled

8 oz of turmeric (cut into 1 to 2-inch chunks)

8 oz of ginger (cut into 1 to 2-inch chunks)

Black pepper

1/2 cup of water

Method

Add all of your ingredients to the blender. Pour the juice through a cheesecloth or nut bag to drain. Squeeze the pulp to extract the juice. (Note: If you have a juicer, you can also use that instead of this step). Place shots in individual jars or store them in an air-tight container until ready for use.

Enjoying these shots alone is a great way to jump-start your day. However, each ginger turmeric shot can also be added to juice, smoothies, or iced tea for a delicious boost.

