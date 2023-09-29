 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health and Fitness

You’ve reached a weight loss plateau: Is fat fasting the fix you’ve been looking for?

Can fat fasting help you lose weight?

Emily Lisner
By
A bowl of a keto-friendly dish on a table.
Sea Wave/Shutterstock

There’s nothing more frustrating than hitting a weight loss plateau. Even after eating healthy foods, exercising regularly, and sticking to your new lifestyle habits, sometimes the weight just won’t budge. In these scenarios, tools like fat fasting might be the “leg up” your body needs. 

By now, you’re likely to have heard of intermittent fasting, another tool to help accelerate weight loss efforts. Unlike intermittent fasting, which involves going for prolonged periods without food, fat fasting focuses more on the macronutrients you consume and less on the timing of food.

A bathroom scale with a measuring tape, weight loss concept
sjhuls / Adobe Stock

What do you eat during a fat fast?

The goal of a fat fast is to kick your body quickly into a state of ketosis, a method to help enhance fat burning. A fat fast can last anywhere from two to five days and involves consuming only foods high in fat and low in carbohydrates. In general, you’ll want to consume about 1,000 to 1,200 calories during a fat fast, of which 80 to 90% of your calories come from fat.

Recommended Videos

A fat fast defies the meaning of a true “fast,” which involves abstaining from food completely. Although fat fasting is not a true fast, the idea behind this method is to “trick” your body into thinking it’s fasting. In turn, this can be a helpful tool for those facing a weight loss plateau and looking for a way to help jumpstart their weight loss.

Biofase utensils and avocados
Biofase USA / Facebook

Is fat fasting a good way for fat loss?

Fat fasting pushes your body into a state of ketosis, where your body is fueled by fat instead of carbohydrates. In a state of ketosis, your body obtains its energy by channeling fats to the liver to break down into molecules known as ketones. 

Many people achieve this state of ketosis long-term by practicing a ketogenic diet. In order to maintain a state of ketosis, a person must keep carb intake very low and fuel the body with primarily fats and proteins.

An egg, blueberries, almonds, and avocado.
Jenna Hamra/Pexels / Jenna Hamra/Pexels

Who should use fat fasting?

Fat fasting is ideal for people looking to enter a state of ketosis quickly, helping to jumpstart weight loss. However, fat fasting can also be used to help people transition into a keto diet or to boost ketone production in the body. By reducing calories and consuming primarily fats for two to five days, your body can quickly enter ketosis and transition into a “fat-burning” mode.

For people already on a keto diet who have experienced a weight loss plateau, fat fasting may be a helpful tool to break through the plateau. On the other hand, some people also utilize fat fasting to get back into ketosis after a cheat day.

Although fat fasting for short periods is generally considered safe for most adults, elderly individuals, children, or pregnant women should avoid fat fasting.

Person measuring waist.
Matelly / Cultura Creative Ltd / Alamy

How long can you stay on a fat fast?

A fat fast should only be used as a short-term tool. Due to the restriction of calories for two to five days, this should not be used as a long-term weight loss plan. Using a fat fast to help accelerate losing weight occasionally is acceptable; however, it’s important to consume a well-rounded diet following a fat fast.

Those who eat a standard keto diet generally consume between 65 to 90% of calories from fat, 10 to 30% protein, and under 5% of calories from carbs. This ketogenic state helps keep stable blood sugars and lower insulin levels, helping to support weight loss. Following a fat fast, transitioning to a keto diet may help you to continue losing weight.

Salmon dish
Krisztina Papp / Pexels

What to eat on a fat fast

Think you want to give a fat fast a try? To help break through that weight loss plateau, you’ll need to commit to eating a high level of fat for two to five days. Foods that are high in carbohydrates or protein should be avoided while fat fasting.

  • Foods to consume during a fat fast include high-fat fish or meats, such as bacon or sardines.
  • Consuming whole eggs with high-fat oils and spreads (olive oil, coconut oil, mayo) is also a great option. 
  • High-fat dairy products, such as butter, cream cheese, or heavy cream, can also be consumed during a fat fast.
  • Vegetables can be consumed in moderation if they are low-carb and high-fat, such as avocados or olives.
  • High-fat nuts and nut butter (that are low in sugar), such as macadamia nut butter, can also be consumed during your fat fast.
  • Throughout your fat fast, be mindful of consuming foods that are too high in protein, such as chicken or steak.

To help ensure you’re achieving the appropriate fat percentage, it may be helpful to track your food consumption with an app like Cronometer.

Yellow measuring tape
Pexels / Pexels

Should you try fast fasting?

Changing things up might just be what your body needs to jumpstart weight loss. Before you try a fat fast, it’s important to familiarize yourself with potential side effects that could occur if your body is not used to entering a state of ketosis. Although mild, preparing for these potential side effects can help you to better manage your fat fast.

While research on fat fasting itself is limited, plenty of research supports the ability of a ketogenic state to help elicit weight loss. After you’ve familiarized yourself with the concept of fat fasting and understand the science behind it, it might be worth giving this health “trick” a chance to help break that stubborn weight loss plateau.

Editors' Recommendations

Emily Lisner
Emily Lisner
Contributor
Emily is a freelance lifestyle, travel, and nutrition/health writer with a B.S. in Health & Human Services from York…
A clinical herbalist reveals his 5-step guide to minimize inflammation
This is how to reduce inflammation in the body
Photo of William Siff, founder of GoldThread Tonics and author of The Plant Medicine Protocol

If you're one of the 40% in the United States who suffer from inflammation, you're probably fed up with the body pain, chronic fatigue, and insomnia that is associated with the condition. Some just live with it. Others try Western Medicine.  Some come across traditional medicine as a last resort. And while different people find different results with each of these options, many come to realize that a natural approach was the very thing they were missing.
No one knows this better than Clinical Herbalist William Siff, who gave me an exciting sneak peek into his new book, The Plant Medicine Protocol. As the founder and formulator of Goldthread Tonics, Siff is one of the most sought-after clinical herbalists in the world. His research has been groundbreaking for minimizing inflammation, boosting energy, building immunity, and improving digestion.
If you do suffer from chronic inflammation, you should always consult with your healthcare professional before making any changes. But for many, the results of introducing medicinal plants into daily food can be immediate and cumulative, and it could be life-changing for many who struggle with the crippling effects of inflammation.

What is inflammation?
Inflammation in the body is a part of the healing process. When you get injured or infected with some kind of bacteria, inflammatory cells travel to the spot to help your immune system fight them off. Unfortunately, sometimes inflammation can stay long after the danger is gone.  This is called chronic inflammation. If you have inflammation, you may experience redness, swollen joints that are warm to the touch, joint pain, and stiffness. Read on to learn how to reduce inflammation using Siff's 5-step plan.

Read more
How to get in shape in 30 days: The ultimate guide
30-day workout challenge: Learn 7 tips for getting in shape in a month
Shirtless man exercising on a trail outdoors.

Many people seek out how to get in shape in as short of a time period as possible. The reality is that, yes, you can see changes after only 30 days. However, it requires a lot of discipline and an honest assessment of where you currently are at. Those who are new to fitness may need to take a different route than those who are experienced with exercise and tracking their food intake. Either way, be prepared to make some changes to your current lifestyle.

Don’t think of the next month as a deadline. Instead, consider this 30-day fitness challenge the first month of the rest of your life—a month full of changing bad habits, finding healthier alternatives, and getting in shape for good.

Read more
The Mediterranean diet: Everything you need to know about everyone’s favorite diet
Perks of the Mediterranean diet: Why you would benefit from it
Salmon entree

When it comes to healthy recipes featuring delicious food while helping maintain or even lose weight, the Mediterranean diet stands out from all the rest. You’ll find many health benefits associated with the food choices here, including heart-boosting vitamins and nutrients that are also known to reduce the risk of certain kinds of cancer.

The Mediterranean diet meal plan also helps you regulate body weight and avoid foods that could contribute to obesity, but without starving or feeling like you're missing out on anything. You'll get to choose among lean meats like chicken or fish as well as yummy nuts, oils, fruits, and vegetables. Your kitchen will smell amazing with meals made from mouth-watering ingredients that also help reduce inflammation, support healthy blood vessels, and lower your risk of diabetes.

Read more