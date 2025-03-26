Do lengthened supersets help you grow more muscle? Researchers find out

Table of Contents Table of Contents The study The study methods The results The takeaway

Many bodybuilders, powerlifters, and fitness enthusiasts are always looking for different techniques and ways to maximize muscle growth. From upping your protein intake to incorporating progressive overload, there are several effective methods that can help those muscles swell, as long as you’re putting the work in.

You might have heard fitness buffs mentioning “long-length partials” and “lengthened supersets.” Growing research spotlights the many advantages of training your muscles in the more extended positions or in the stretched portion of your lift. Let’s explore some of this new research.

Recommended Videos

The study

In a preprint study by Larsen et al, the researchers explored how different training techniques impact muscle hypertrophy, focusing on the medial gastrocnemius muscle in the calf. The researchers wanted to find out if performing Smith machine calf raises to dorsiflexion would lead to a bigger increase in muscle size compared to performing Smith machine calf raises to plantarflexion.

Dorsiflexion is the extended lengthened position where participants lift their toes up toward their shins at the same time as lowering their heels. The dorsiflexion movement lengthens the calf muscle and yields a deeper stretch than the plantarflexion, which is the shortened position where participants push their toes downward and raise their heels up off the ground.

The study methods

The study followed 23 untrained men over 12 weeks. The study methods were as follows:

The men completed standing calf raises using a Smith machine.

Participants performed one familiarisation session to help introduce them to the techniques.

The researchers assigned each participant’s left and right limbs to one of two conditions: momentary failure or volitional failure. Momentary failure refers to complete muscular failure in peak plantarflexion range of motion. Volitional failure involves a lack of motivation to finish the set in the peak dorsiflexion range of motion.

From week 2 to week 5, the untrained men exercised each leg with 3 sets per workout. From week 6 to 11, participants performed four sets per workout session.

Researchers included analysis sessions before and after training and assessed the medial gastrocnemius (calf) muscle using ultrasonography.

The results

The study highlighted a notable difference between these two training techniques. Participants who completed calf raises to dorsiflexion had a more significant increase in muscle thickness of the calf compared to participants performing calf raises to plantarflexion. In fact, the stretched position yielded 43% greater muscle growth in the medial gastrocnemius.

Researchers recommended those looking to increase the muscle size of the calves should perform Smith machine calf raises in peak dorsiflexion.

The takeaway

The takeaway is that training your muscles in the more lengthened position is more optimal for muscle growth. This aligns with previous research showing that longer muscle length training delivers greater increases in muscle size and length compared to shorter muscle training. Researchers are still exploring the exact reasons why, and they also continue to point out that training in the full range of motion (ROM) during reps might still be the most superior way to boost muscle mass.

When you want to maximize your muscle growth, growing research reveals that completing the full range of motion and performing longer muscle training in the extended position is optimal. If you haven’t already, it’s probably time to make room for some lengthened supersets in your workout schedule.